‘Opportunity to give back’: Jason Ryll new chamber executive director

After being a director and president of the Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce board for nearly 20 years, city councillor Jason Ryll is now the executive director.

“I saw an opportunity to give back to an organization that has given me quite a bit over the years,” Ryll said of why he applied. “I’ve learned a lot from the chamber.”

Ryll grew up in Williams Lake.

He first got involved with the chamber just prior to his 30th birthday when he became interested in ways to promote the region’s tourism and was invited to a meeting.

His former CFFM-FM Super Country radio station boss, the late Ken Wilson, was at the meeting as well and the next thing he knew, he was nominated and on the board.

Since starting the job on April 19, Ryll has been busy.

The administration of the chamber is his and the board’s main priority, he said, noting he has been busy finding files, discerning if paper work has been filed in the past properly, and understanding what his administrative obligations are.

“That’s probably been the biggest challenge and ensuring the smooth running of the tourism discovery centre.”

As for the upcoming local government election in October, Ryll confirmed he plans to seek a third term as a city councillor.

By accepting the position, he cannot run as mayor, he confirmed.

While he does not foresee any changes in direction at the chamber, he said he would like to see the membership grow and more businesses understand the value that being a member brings them.

“It’s a big educational component.”



