Operation Red Nose Williams Lake ready to take the wheel New Year’s Eve

It will be the final night of nine the organization has offered during this holiday season

Lakers Car Club members Wayne Potter, left, Frank Ruyter and Paul Christianson joined the Cariboo Chilcotin Gymnastics team in December to provide safe rides home through Operation Red Nose Williams Lake. (Operation Red Nose photo)

Event goers are reminded Operation Red Nose (ORN) Williams Lake will be providing safe rides home to people with vehicles on New Year’s Eve.

“We look forward to the night,” said coordinator Deb Pickering. “We have extra drivers on the road that night.”

She noted the season got off to a slow start with only 10 rides provided on the first weekend, however, there were 45 rides the second weekend, 89 the third weekend and 59 the fourth.

The volunteers have been “fantastic,” she added.

With Heartland Toyoto as the headquarters, donations of vehicles have come from all the dealerships in town as well as from the city of Williams Lake.

Aside from the volunteers representing the organizations who will receive funds from the riders’ donations, residents from the community have also volunteered, Pickering said.

“Al and Raeleen Campsall have been here three out of four weekends.”

Rides will be available beginning at 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31 until 3 a.m. the next morning.

“We play it by ear. If at 2 a.m. we haven’t had any calls we will begin sending teams home,” Pickering said.

The number to call for a ride is 250-392-2222.

Riders are given a safe ride home in their own vehicles, driven by one of the volunteers.

