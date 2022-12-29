Lakers Car Club members Wayne Potter, left, Frank Ruyter and Paul Christianson joined the Cariboo Chilcotin Gymnastics team in December to provide safe rides home through Operation Red Nose Williams Lake. (Operation Red Nose photo)

Lakers Car Club members Wayne Potter, left, Frank Ruyter and Paul Christianson joined the Cariboo Chilcotin Gymnastics team in December to provide safe rides home through Operation Red Nose Williams Lake. (Operation Red Nose photo)

Operation Red Nose Williams Lake ready to take the wheel New Year’s Eve

It will be the final night of nine the organization has offered during this holiday season

Event goers are reminded Operation Red Nose (ORN) Williams Lake will be providing safe rides home to people with vehicles on New Year’s Eve.

“We look forward to the night,” said coordinator Deb Pickering. “We have extra drivers on the road that night.”

She noted the season got off to a slow start with only 10 rides provided on the first weekend, however, there were 45 rides the second weekend, 89 the third weekend and 59 the fourth.

The volunteers have been “fantastic,” she added.

With Heartland Toyoto as the headquarters, donations of vehicles have come from all the dealerships in town as well as from the city of Williams Lake.

Aside from the volunteers representing the organizations who will receive funds from the riders’ donations, residents from the community have also volunteered, Pickering said.

“Al and Raeleen Campsall have been here three out of four weekends.”

Rides will be available beginning at 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31 until 3 a.m. the next morning.

“We play it by ear. If at 2 a.m. we haven’t had any calls we will begin sending teams home,” Pickering said.

The number to call for a ride is 250-392-2222.

Riders are given a safe ride home in their own vehicles, driven by one of the volunteers.

READ MORE: Operation Red Nose gearing up for holiday season in Williams Lake


monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
No injuries after truck collides with train bursting into flames near Kamloops
Next story
Arrests and flash bangs as Kelowna police standoff continues into the night

Just Posted

Lakers Car Club members Wayne Potter, left, Frank Ruyter and Paul Christianson joined the Cariboo Chilcotin Gymnastics team in December to provide safe rides home through Operation Red Nose Williams Lake. (Operation Red Nose photo)
Operation Red Nose Williams Lake ready to take the wheel New Year’s Eve

Lake City Secondary Students - WL Campus students with a carload of food on its way to the Salvation Army are grads Maya Nowotny, from left, Morgan Langford, Claire Munroe, Reagan West, and Joe Henley. (Kim Nowotny photo)
Lake City Secondary School -Williams Lake Campus students deliver donations for Salvation Army

Williams Lake Bullets speed skater Kayden Ford-Jalbert represented the lakecity team at the BC Cup in Richmond Dec. 17 and 18. (WL Bullets Speed Skating photo)
Williams Lake Bullets speed skater races in Richmond

Wayne Lucier is moving on from his work as a homeless outreach worker in Williams Lake after 16 years with CMHA. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
OUR HOMETOWN: Williams Lake homeless outreach worker resigns after 16 years of dedication