Operation Red Nose cancelled for 2020

Operation Red Nose has made the decision to cancel the program for the upcoming season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (File image)

Operation Red Nose will not go ahead this coming Christmas season in communities across Canada due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dave Dickson, who was involved in the program in Williams Lake for 12 years, said the campaign has raised about $16,000 for local groups in recent years.

“We sponsored the gymnastics, Camp Likely, the skate club, swim club, Cariboo Chilcotin youth fiddlers and girls youth hockey over the years,” Dickson said. “The main thing is that we got people safely home.”

Dickson had not planned to organize the campaign in 2020.

“I think it is a good program and I’m hopeful someone will take it on if it gets up and running again next year. I’d be happy to meet with them and show them how I did things.”

He said there has always been great community support so the cost of running the program has been minimal.

Before moving to Williams Lake he was involved with Operation Red Nose in Prince George for nine years.

Operation Red Nose public relations co-ordinator Aurélie Levy said in a news release Wednesday that despite the program being cancelled, the organization plans to pursue its mission of promoting responsible consumption while adapting to the current exceptional situation.

