Operation Red Nose back for another season

Non-profit organization aims to keep impaired drivers off the road with ride service

Operation Red Nose offers ride service in 102 communities across Canada, including 11 British Columbia communities and right here in Williams Lake. The service will be available from Nov. 30 to Dec. 31, 2018. Supported by its provincial sponsor ICBC, the organization is back to provide a safe ride home to those who don’t feel fit to drive. Volunteer application forms are now available at OperationRedNose.com.

This year’s slogan “Keeping you safe for the Holidays!” reaffirms Operation Red Nose’s purpose, which is to make roads safer for everyone during the holiday season. The organization invites both first-time and longtime volunteers to take part in this important collective effort which helps provide more than 2,000 safe rides each year in the province, in addition to helping raise funds for local youth and amateur sport programs. In addition, Operation Red Nose also launches a brand new public service announcement which will be broadcast on both radio and TV stations, in the form of a humorous animated video.

Read more: Operation Red Nose drives home 719 people

ICBC supports Operation Red Nose by providing auto insurance, creating promotional materials for the campaign, and encouraging employees to volunteer for the program in their communities.

Operation Red Nose is a non-profit organization with a mission to encourage responsible behaviour with regard to impaired driving in a non-judgmental manner, by enabling communities to provide a free and confidential chauffeur service to their members. The money it raises is redistributed to local organizations dedicated to youth and amateur sports, and invested in responsible consumption and road safety awareness programs.

