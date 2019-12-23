Mt. Timothy Ski Resort will be open from Dec 23 through to Jan.5, only closed on Christmas Day. (Max Winkelman - 100 Mile Free Press)

Opening day for Mount Timothy

Mt. Timothy Ski Resort reopens on Dec. 23 under new ownership after being closed for the last season.

For opening day, they’re hoping for a couple of hundred people to show up for skiing, snowboarding and tubing, says general manager Walter Bramsleven.

Mt. Timothy Ski Resort wants to make sure everything runs smoothly before making any big noise, he says.

“Right now we’ve just got everything operational, so we want to just get the doors open and make sure that our clients are going to be happy. As far as special events and such, we are going to walk before we run but we’ll definitely have something in the future,” said Walter Bramsleven.

When asked what to expect for opening day, Bramsleven said he had no idea with a laugh.

“It could be right nuts crazy, which is kind of what we’re thinking. That said, we’re only a few days away from Christmas so we’re not sure if we’re going to get slammed. Maybe that will be Boxing Day.”

They’ve put in a lot of work to get things ready for opening day, after having been closed for one season, says Bramsleven, including improvements to the lodge and dramatic improvements to the kitchen and the food.

“We have some testimony to that,” he said about the food. “The deck has been redone. We’ve done an extensive amount of grooming and brush cutting during the summertime. So we need less snow to have proper conditions for people to ski, so I think people will see an immediate impact on that. Those are the main features people are going to see.”

Since the opening of the ski hill is so weather dependent, it does have Bramsleven a little worried.

“Typically it’s the 15th of December 15 is usually when the place opens but at this point, yeah we are open a week later than normal,” he says. “So that’s all up to mother nature.”

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
B.C. woman pulled over for being impaired passenger gets licence, car back

Just Posted

Vehicle crash knocks power out for 1,000 customers south of Williams Lake

Hydro crews are responding

RANCH MUSINGS: Forget dinosaurs; working to eliminate plant blindness

Decades ago, research showed that modern civilization is dangerously ignorant of plant life

PHOTOS: Skating club brings holiday cheer with annual Christmas showcase

Throughout the evening solo and group numbers were performed, to much delight and applause

LETTER: Grateful for support after home of 50 years destroyed by fire

My husband and I would like to thank family, friends, communities and people that we don’t even know

Williams Lake to host Female U12/14 Program of Excellence Camp

The lakecity will join Langley and Cranbrook as destinations, where registration is now underway.

Cute, fluffy, heartwarming: Here are B.C.’s top animal stories of 2019

From dogs to moose to cougars, here’s what caught our eye in 2019

Log export fee reduction aims to revive B.C. coast logging

Forests Minister Doug Donaldson eases wood waste rules

Avalanche warning issued for southern B.C. mountains

Sea-to-Sky, South Coast inland mountains, Banff-Yoho-Kootenay National Parks, Waterton Lakes National Park are affected

B.C. woman pulled over for being impaired passenger gets licence, car back

The woman’s son was driving but she still lost her licence for 90 days

Canada’s GDP falls 0.1 per cent in October: Statcan

Statistics Canada says that October’s decline in GDP was the first in eight months

Sixty-nine Canadians giving up holidays to help with Australian wildfires

Record high temperatures, strong southerly winds are fanning more than 100 fires in New South Wales

UPDATE: CP Rail line re-opened after avalanche derailment in Glacier National Park

Seven cars derailed

‘Most’ Atlantic salmon in pen escape after fire at B.C. fish farm

21,000 salmon were in the pen when the fire broke out

‘Wexit’ should heed pitfalls faced by other separatist movements: experts

Western Canadian grievances largely centre on a perceived federal animus toward the oil and gas sector

Most Read