Open house on logging in Horsefly area slated for May 28

Horsefly River Roundtable Association member Helen Englund hopes to see a good turn out at an open house on Saturday, May 28, where Tolko Industries Ltd. will discuss proposed harvesting plans in the Horsefly area.

In June 2018, the Horsefly River was designated a fisheries sensitive watershed, said Englund, noting the association has been concerned with the “astonishing” amount of logging going on.

Englund noted the association has been communicating with both Tolko and the forests ministry to voice concerns, ask questions about salmon survival, high water temperatures, siltation, connectivity and algae growth.

Other concerns include road building, road de-activation, debris left behind after harvesting, wildfires, wildlife values, riparian values, fish habits, hydrological stability, water quality and visual quality.

Anyone who has concerns but cannot make the open house on May 28 is invited to email Englund at hrfsw2020@gmail.com and she will bring those concerns to the meeting.

Aside from the open house, which takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the community hall, the farmers market will be held that day and there will be a new story walk to view on the river front trail.

The association will host its annual general meeting on Saturday, June 18. There will be a business meeting from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the river front or community hall, depending on the weather, followed by the official AGM from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the river walk.

On the weekend of Sept. 10-11, the Horsefly Salmon Festival will take place.



