The Horsefly River is a salmon-bearing river within the Horsefly watershed well-loved by fishermen and wildlife. (Tribune file photo)

The Horsefly River is a salmon-bearing river within the Horsefly watershed well-loved by fishermen and wildlife. (Tribune file photo)

Open house on logging in Horsefly area slated for May 28

Tolko Industries Ltd. will be there to answer questions

Horsefly River Roundtable Association member Helen Englund hopes to see a good turn out at an open house on Saturday, May 28, where Tolko Industries Ltd. will discuss proposed harvesting plans in the Horsefly area.

In June 2018, the Horsefly River was designated a fisheries sensitive watershed, said Englund, noting the association has been concerned with the “astonishing” amount of logging going on.

Englund noted the association has been communicating with both Tolko and the forests ministry to voice concerns, ask questions about salmon survival, high water temperatures, siltation, connectivity and algae growth.

Other concerns include road building, road de-activation, debris left behind after harvesting, wildfires, wildlife values, riparian values, fish habits, hydrological stability, water quality and visual quality.

Anyone who has concerns but cannot make the open house on May 28 is invited to email Englund at hrfsw2020@gmail.com and she will bring those concerns to the meeting.

Aside from the open house, which takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the community hall, the farmers market will be held that day and there will be a new story walk to view on the river front trail.

The association will host its annual general meeting on Saturday, June 18. There will be a business meeting from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the river front or community hall, depending on the weather, followed by the official AGM from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the river walk.

On the weekend of Sept. 10-11, the Horsefly Salmon Festival will take place.


ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CaribooforestryWilliams Lake

 

This 2018 aerial shows the heavy slash load left after logging in the Horsefly Lake area, which can create a fire hazard.

This 2018 aerial shows the heavy slash load left after logging in the Horsefly Lake area, which can create a fire hazard.

Previous story
Tŝilhqot’in National Government heads Bull Canyon archaeology project
Next story
Former CFL wide receiver to be sentenced in B.C. today for 2009 murder

Just Posted

Horsefly River Roundtable Association invites everyone to an open house Saturday, May 28, to learn more about Tolko Industries Ltd.’s proposed plans for logging in the Horsefly area. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Open house on logging in Horsefly area slated for May 28

Peyal Laceese, left, Gary Stieman, members of the Tŝilhqot’in Ts’iqi Dechen Jedilhtan drum at Tsiyi (Bull Canyon). (Tammy Haller photo)
Tŝilhqot’in National Government heads Bull Canyon archaeology project

Cariboo Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson with Walk to Cure ALS organizers Christina Seibert, left, and Eileen Campbell. (Photo submitted)
Walk to Cure ALS set for June 4 in Williams Lake

Lorne Doerkson is the Liberal MLA for the Cariboo-Chilcotin. (Black Press Media file photos)
MLA’S CORNER: No relief from gas prices in sight