Soy sauce (Pixabay photo)

Ontario man opens safe, pours soy sauce throughout business

Man allegedly broke into sade containing more than $2,000 and did $100,000 in damages

Police say safe-cracking gear and soy sauce were just some of the tools a Guelph, Ont., man used while allegedly vandalizing a local business earlier this year.

They say the vandalism took place on Sept. 18 after the business closed for the day.

Investigators allege the man hid inside a bathroom until staff went home, then emerged with a bag of break-and-enter tools which he used to open a safe containing more than $2,000.

ALSO READ: Vandalized BC Hydro transformers cause power outages, oil spill and hefty damage

They allege he then proceeded to cause roughly $100,000 worth of damage to the business, partially by pouring soy sauce over multiple electronics.

They say he also damaged ceiling tiles, walls and venting.

Police say some of the man’s actions were captured on surveillance video and he is now facing multiple, unspecified charges.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Conservative Leader Scheer dismisses two top staff in wake of election loss

Just Posted

Spirit of Trattoria Pasta Shoppe returns to lakecity in form of new cookbook

Authentic Italian cuisine courtesy of the Carol and Archie Diecco Cookbook

LETTER: Something needs to be done to stop collisions with deer on Highway 97 south of city

These animals don’t stand a chance trying to cross four lanes of traffic moving 100 km per hour.

Williams Lake families hurting from lack of available childcare spaces: Bond

The situation has reached a crisis point in the community, say childcare providers

Xat’sull First Nation excited for future with new high speed Internet service

“This opens a whole new door for us” - Chief Sheri Sellars of the Soda Creek Indian Band

Events guide: Time to get crafty in the lakecity

From the Medieval Market to Ten Thousand Villages there’s a lot to do this weekend

Infants more vulnerable to measles than previously thought: Canadian study

Babies typically don’t receive the measles vaccine until they are 12 months old

Northern B.C. man awaiting sentence for attempted murder dies after being struck by vehicle

Ron Fowler is still scheduled for sentencing Nov. 29 according to B.C. prosecution service

John Horgan touts accomplishments at B.C. NDP convention

Minimum wage will keep rising past $15 an hour, premier vows

Young Abbotsford cancer survivor wins provincial award for fundraising

Air Canada Fan Flight recognizes courageous kids, brings them to meet local NHL teams

B.C.’s largest catholic archdiocese names 9 clergymen in sex abuse report; probes ongoing

Vancouver Archdioces presides over 443,000 parishoners in B.C.

B.C. mom urges parents to ‘trust instincts’ after 5-month-old hospitalized for meningitis

5-month-old Nova Dougan could have severe brain damage

Province argues in B.C. Supreme Court for smudging in schools, says it relates to curriculum

Hearing concludes in case regarding indigenous cultural practice in Vancouver Island classroom

2,000 workers impacted by Vancouver Island forestry management shutdown

Thousands of forestry workers in Coastal B.C. will be affected by ‘curtailment’

Appeal dismissed for B.C. man who assaulted woman in ‘thoroughly modern’ fight over phone

‘Both were seeking evidence of cheating by the other,’ says B.C. Supreme Court in Nanaimo

Most Read