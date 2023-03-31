(Pexels photo)

(Pexels photo)

Online-streaming bill closer to passing after House OKs most Senate amendments

Bill C-11 would update broadcasting rules to include online streaming, regulate social media giants

The Liberal government’s controversial online-streaming bill is one step closer to passing after the House of Commons approved most of the Senate’s amendments to the proposed legislation.

If passed, Bill C-11 would update broadcasting rules to include online streaming and require tech giants such as YouTube, Netflix and Spotify to make Canadian content available to users here — or face steep penalties.

On Thursday evening, the House agreed to adopt many of the Senate’s amendments that highlight the promotion of Indigenous languages and Black content creators.

However, Liberal, NDP and Bloc Quebecois MPs rejected a key amendment that YouTube advocated for, which was worded to add further protections to people who upload videos on YouTube.

The proposed law has come under intense scrutiny amid accusations from companies and critics who said it left too much room for government control over user-generated content and social-media algorithms.

As the House now awaits the Senate’s support for the bill to pass, the Liberal government continues to insist the bill won’t regulate everyday content creators.

“The Senate made meaningful contributions to the legislative process, and as a result, Bill C-11 has been improved,” Sen. Marc Gold, the government representative in the Senate, said in a statement.

“I am optimistic that a majority of senators will accept the decision made by the elected chamber,” he said.

READ MORE: Take hard line on Canada’s digital tax, online laws, tech associations urge Biden

Federal PoliticsMedia industrysocial media

Previous story
‘Heavy, late-season snowfall’: Coquihalla, Highway 3 issued special weather statement
Next story
Quesnel, area residents head to polls June 10 to answer $35M question on pool upgrades

Just Posted

.
Committee determines aquatic centre in 100 Mile House not financially feasible

A trail blazing crew for the Nuxalk Kimsquit Eulachon Greast Trail project in 2022. (Photo submitted)
Historic Bella Coola to Kimsquit Eulachon Grease Trail work to resume this spring

The Incredible Hulk (aka Matthias Westwick) and Winnie the Pooh (aka Annaka Westwick) were part of the team Disney Gone Bad, who came out on Friday night to Bowl for Kids’ Sake in 2022. The popular fundraiser takes place March 31 and April 1. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Weekend events in and around Williams Lake

A goalmouth scramble with some extra edge was a regular feature of the Dawson Creek Canucks versus Quesnel Kangaroos game, in Coy Cup round robin action. (Frank Peebles photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
Roos one win away from hoisting Coy Cup on Quesnel ice

Pop-up banner image