Online outrage after driver filmed flicking cigarette butt onto median in B.C.

Hundreds of wildfires are currently burning in British Columbia

As crews battle 450 wildfires across B.C., a video of a driver flicking what appears to be a cigarette butt out of their vehicle has prompted outrage online.

The incident appears to have taken place in Abbotsford just west of the No. 3 road exit in the westbound lanes. As traffic moves at slow speed, the driver ahead is seen flicking a white object that appears to be a cigarette butt onto the median. The video was posted on Facebook Saturday and has since gathered more than 480,000 views.

Lisa Cardarelli, who posted the video, wrote online that she was taking video because she had watched the driver dispose of other cigarette butts in a similar manner as traffic crawled along.

She wrote on the post that she hopes the video increases “awareness of how a careless act can cause so much devastation.”

“Any fires that are human-caused are totally preventable,” B.C. Wildfire Service information officer Kyla Fraser told Black Press. “When people report in cigarette butts being tossed, if a fire does happen we can take that into consideration,” she said Tuesday.

Because no fire started, there is no open investigation the part of the wildfire service.

But Const. Mike Halskov, with the RCMP Traffic Services division, says police can look into such instances that are witnessed. He said fines can be handed out, although he wasn’t immediately able to say if there was any investigation into the instance in question.

Cardarelli commented on Facebook that multiple people had notified the police about the video since she had posted it.

Those who see someone in violation of open fire bans, or flicking cigarettes, can report it to *55555.

WATCH video (warning: graphic language)

READ MORE: Cigarette butt chuckers keep Surrey burning

‘Think about the firefighters’: Butt out, stay safe and obey campfire bans

Previous story
Advocates slam B.C. government ads meant to fight overdose crisis
Next story
B.C. red-light cameras now live around the clock

Just Posted

Mount Polley and USW reach agreement

77 per cent of union members vote in favour of collective agreement

BC Wildfire Service discovers 11 new fires in Cariboo on Aug. 6

The latest updates from BC Wildfire Service on the Cariboo Fire Centre

Air quality advisory in effect for Williams Lake and Quesnel areas

Smoke coming from Tweedsmuir Provincial Park

Editorial: Give Mt. Timothy a break

Let the voters decide if they want to save the 30-year-old ski hill

Got bats in your belfry?

Are you noticing more bats around your house or property?

Video: 27 structures lost in ‘volatile’ northern B.C. wildfire

“We are continuing to see very volatile and aggressive fire behaviour on this fire,” says BC Wildfire Service.

Online outrage after driver filmed flicking cigarette butt onto median in B.C.

Hundreds of wildfires are currently burning in British Columbia

B.C. man charged after streaking at Seattle Mariners’ game

David McClearn of Vancouver was caught running naked across the baseball field last weekend

Cost to twin Trans Mountain pipeline now $1.9B higher, Kinder Morgan says

Financial documents now say the company expects a $9.3-billion price tag

Advocates slam B.C. government ads meant to fight overdose crisis

Canadian Association of People Who Use Drugs says ads ignore ‘systemic’ factors

B.C. adventurer takes two wheels through Vietnam, China

B.C.’s James Leigh spent six weeks travelling on some of the most dangerous roads in the world.

‘I can’t believe she’s gone’: Loved ones pay tribute to girl, 7, killed in Langley

Aaliyah Rose was found dead in an apartment in late July

Manning Park full when fire breaks out over long weekend

Blaze may have been human caused

B.C. voting referendum challenge back in court

Business group says proportional representation process rushed

Most Read