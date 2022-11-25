Ongoing repairs will see delays at Chilcotin’s Hanceville Bridge for three months

Dawson Road Maintenance have announced repairs will start Nov. 30 and go until February on the Hanceville Bridge in the Chilcotin.

The repairs will result in the bridge being closed from 8 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., and again from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. seven days a week for approximately three months.

Residents living south of the bridge can take an alternate route through Farewell Canyon, or can time their trips during the Hanceville Bridge openings.

No word at this time why the repairs are needed.

