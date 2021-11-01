Quesnel RCMP responded to two crashes on Monday, Nov. 1 in the morning. (File photo)

One victim air lifted to hospital after Highway 97 single vehicle incident rollover: RCMP

The crash was between Williams Lake and Quesnel and shut down the highway for 30 minutes

Quesnel RCMP are investigating two serious crashes around Quesnel, including one which shut down Highway 97 for 30 minutes.

A car crashed into a BC Hydro pole on the Blackwater Road, east of the Quesnel Golf Course, at 6:20 a.m., causing temporary outages. The crash caused power outages for Bouchie Lake Elementary School and Nazko Elementary School, closing them for the day.

Police believe speed and alcohol to be factors in the crash.

“The driver of the car that hit the power pole on the Blackwater Road was arrested for alcohol-related offences,” Sgt. Richard Weseen of the Quesnel RCMP said in a news release.

“We are very fortunate that the driver was not hurt during the collision, and did not hit another car, or pedestrian on the road.”

Just before 9 a.m., police were called to a serious vehicle incident on Highway 97 between Quesnel and Williams Lake.

Weseen said a northbound Mercedes rolled just north of McLeese Lake on Highway 97. Three occupants of the car were taken to hospital, one by air ambulance.

Highway 97 was shut down for around 30 minutes, as the scene was cleared. There is no more information on regarding the conditions of those involved in that incident.

