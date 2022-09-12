The previous board of trustees; Angie Delainey (back left), Alexis Watch, Mary Forbes, Linda Martens and Anne Kohut, Ciel Patenaude (front left) and Willow Macdonald. Angie Mindus file photo

One trustee position up for grabs in School District 27

Six trustees are unofficially back in by acclaimation

All but one seat on the board of education for School District 27 will see familiar faces following the Oct. 15 election.

The nomination period closed at 4 p.m. Sept. 15, with the candidate deadline for withdrawal set for 4 p.m., Sept. 16.

Unofficially, Linda Martens, Zone 1, Mary Forbes, Zone 2, Willow Macdonald, Zone 3, Ciel Patenaude, Zone 4, Angie Delainey, Zone 5 and Anne Kohut, Zone 7, have won by acclamation.

Zone 6 (Williams Lake) trustee Alexis Watch did not seek reelection.

Currently three people are running for the seat; Mike Franklin, Jackie Lahaise and Tricia Ramier McLellan.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with the correct cutline information

School District No 27 (Cariboo-Chilcotin)

