One taken to hospital after motor vehicle incident on Mackenzie Avenue Tuesday

Emergency crews responded to a motor vehicle incident on Mackenzie Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

Williams Lake Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Rob Warnock said his members were called out at about 5 p.m. to Mackenzie Avenue between Pine Street and Maple Street.

Warnock said a female driver appeared to have glanced off another vehicle before striking a city lamp standard and then a hydro pole.

Search and rescue members assisted in removing the driver from the vehicle, who was then transported to hospital by ambulance.

Fire fighters controlled traffic, which was down to single alternating for about an hour, looked after any spills as well as the vehicle battery and also assisted the tow truck operator.

Williams Lake RCMP were also on scene and investigating.

No word at this time how the driver is doing.

