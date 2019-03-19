One taken to hospital after motor vehicle incident on Mackenzie Avenue Tuesday

RCMP, CCSARS, EHS and Williams Lake Fire Department all respond

Emergency crews responded to a motor vehicle incident on Mackenzie Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

Williams Lake Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Rob Warnock said his members were called out at about 5 p.m. to Mackenzie Avenue between Pine Street and Maple Street.

Warnock said a female driver appeared to have glanced off another vehicle before striking a city lamp standard and then a hydro pole.

Search and rescue members assisted in removing the driver from the vehicle, who was then transported to hospital by ambulance.

Fire fighters controlled traffic, which was down to single alternating for about an hour, looked after any spills as well as the vehicle battery and also assisted the tow truck operator.

Williams Lake RCMP were also on scene and investigating.

No word at this time how the driver is doing.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Five highlights in the 2019 federal budget
Next story
School board trustees put out the welcome mat for new superintendent

Just Posted

One taken to hospital after motor vehicle incident on Mackenzie Avenue Tuesday

RCMP, CCSARS, EHS and Williams Lake Fire Department all respond

School board trustees put out the welcome mat for new superintendent

Ministry’s special advisor Mike McKay exits district as Chris van der Mark takes over

Cariboo Prince George MP slams Trudeau’s ‘coverup’ budget

Todd Doherty said the Conservatives plan to continue to oppose Mr. Trudeau’s coverup agenda

Prescribed burns to take place around Lytton, Spences Bridge

BC Wildfire Service will only conduct burns if conditions permit

Atamanenko brothers explore their roots at travel and dessert night series

The general public is cordially invited to the next installment

Five highlights in the 2019 federal budget

Latest budget includes a sprinkling of money for voters across a wide spectrum

Facebook to overhaul ad targeting to prevent discrimination

The company is also paying about $5 million to cover plaintiffs’ legal fees and other costs

B.C. mosque part of open-house effort launched in wake of New Zealand shootings

The ‘Visit a Mosque’ campaign aims to combat Islamophobia

‘That’s a load of crap’: Dog poop conspiracy spreads in White Rock

Allegation picked up steam through a Facebook page run by a city councillor

Explosives unit brought in after suspicious boxes left at B.C. RCMP detachment

Nanaimo RCMP issues all clear after packages were found on lawn earlier in the day

Newfoundland man caught after posting photo of himself drinking and driving

The 19-year-old took a photo of himself holding a beer bottle and cigarette while at the wheel

2019 BUDGET: As deficit grows, feds spend on job retraining, home incentives

Stronger economy last year delivered unexpected revenue bump of an extra $27.8 billion over six years

Carfentanil found in 15% of overdose deaths in January: B.C. coroner

Carfentanil is 100 times more powerful than illicit fentanyl and used to tranquilize elephants

Kids found playing darts with syringes in Vancouver Island park

Saanich police is urging people to throw out their syringes properly and safely

Most Read