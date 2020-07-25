(Black Press Media file photo)

One suspect arrested in Williams Lake assault, robbery

RCMP asking public to come forward with more information

Williams Lake RCMP arrested one suspect in connection with an assault and robbery alleged to have occurred in the lakecity in the early morning hours of Friday, July 24.

At 2:25 a.m. Williams Lake RCMP received a report of the incident where the victim said they were near 3rd Ave and Proctor Street when a suspect got out of a vehicle and struck the victim. The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect tried to take the victim’s backpack before taking their bicycle and trailer then fleeing the scene. The bicycle and trailer were recovered a short time later.

The victim provided police with the identity of the suspect and a description of the vehicle the suspect initially got out of. Police immediately made patrols for the vehicle, locating it where the suspect was a passenger, said police.

The suspect was arrested without incident and held in custody.

READ MORE: ATV crash claims life of Cariboo man out checking fences in Big Lake area

The victim and suspect are known to each other and police to not believe the greater public is at further risk. Police would, however, like to speak to anyone who may have information on this.

If you have any information about this incident, contact the Williams Lake RCMP at (250) 392-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
With 18 drowning deaths in B.C this year, advocates urge caution during summer
Next story
Girl, 10, bitten on leg by bear while walking with family on North Vancouver trail

Just Posted

One suspect arrested in Williams Lake assault, robbery

RCMP asking public to come forward with more information

VIDEO: Cariboo women come to rescue of injured and abandonded hummingbirds

Caren Pritchard is caring for two of the tiny creatures for Second Chance Wildlife Rescue Society

Materials being stockpiled to repair Moffat Creek Bridge washout

Dawson Road Maintenance and subcontractors have been busy with flood damage this spring, summer

ATV crash claims life of Cariboo man out checking fences in Big Lake area

Police were called at 1:43 a.m. Friday, July 24 after family finds crash scene

Popular Likely Fishing Derby cancelled

Organizers made the decision this week to cancel the August long weekend event

Girl, 10, bitten on leg by bear while walking with family on North Vancouver trail

BC Conservation Officers are looking for the bear and the park remains closed to the public

VIDEO: Oakleaf the moose, 8, euthanized at Greater Vancouver Zoo

A concerned visitor published photos of the ‘emaciated’ animal to social media on Monday

RCMP watchdog calls for report deadlines to ensure timely Mountie responses

At present, legislation simply requires the RCMP commissioner to respond as soon as feasible

Health experts tell Ottawa to hurry domestic vaccine funding amid China delays

The federal government has created a $600-million fund to support vaccine clinical trials

With 18 drowning deaths in B.C this year, advocates urge caution during summer

The age group with the highest risk of drowning are young adults, mostly males between 20-34 according to Lifesaving Society

Four new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health, 86 linked to Kelowna

Another employee at Kelowna General Hospital has also tested positive for the virus, bringing the total to eight

B.C. finds another 27 cases of COVID-19, outbreak on Haida Gwaii

Kelowna store adds to Okanagan public notices

Cyclist killed in Maple Ridge was just beginning a cross-Canada ride

Daphné Toumbanakis, 24, was cycling across Canada when hit by a pick-up truck in Maple Ridge, Monday

Privy Council Office launches review of complaints about Governor General

Julie Payette issued a statement saying she is ‘deeply concerned’ with the media reports, welcomes the review

Most Read