One suspect arrested in Williams Lake assault, robbery

RCMP asking public to come forward with more information

Williams Lake RCMP arrested one suspect in connection with an assault and robbery alleged to have occurred in the lakecity in the early morning hours of Friday, July 24.

At 2:25 a.m. Williams Lake RCMP received a report of the incident where the victim said they were near 3rd Ave and Proctor Street when a suspect got out of a vehicle and struck the victim. The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect tried to take the victim’s backpack before taking their bicycle and trailer then fleeing the scene. The bicycle and trailer were recovered a short time later.

The victim provided police with the identity of the suspect and a description of the vehicle the suspect initially got out of. Police immediately made patrols for the vehicle, locating it where the suspect was a passenger, said police.

The suspect was arrested without incident and held in custody.

The victim and suspect are known to each other and police to not believe the greater public is at further risk. Police would, however, like to speak to anyone who may have information on this.

If you have any information about this incident, contact the Williams Lake RCMP at (250) 392-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477.

