Have you been receiving one ring phone calls in the last day or two? (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

One-ring phone call scam circulating in the Williams Lake area

The phone rings once with a foreign number

Many residents in the Williams Lake area have been receiving one-ring phone calls, which are a scam.

I for one, received a few of them from Latvia Tuesday afternoon, and at the special city council meeting I overheard Coun. Jason Ryll say he was getting them too.

A moment after Ryll said that, my phone buzzed again with one ring.

The numbers on my screen have been 011-371-67-497-770, 37167497685, 37128368482 and 01137127042061.

According to the Federal Communications Commission the ‘one-ring phone’ scammer is hoping you’ll call back, because it’s really an international toll number.

If that happens to you, and you do not recognize the number, do not return the call.

To avoid unwanted calls, Canadians can register with the National Do Not Call List or call 1-866-580-DNCL (3625) from Monday to Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Williams Lake Remembrance Day ceremony can be viewed online

Just Posted

It will be a quieter Remembrance Day service outside City Hall in Williams Lake on Wednesday, Nov. 11, with the public being encouraged to view it online. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake Remembrance Day ceremony can be viewed online

The Legion will hold a small service at the cenotaph but discourages public from attending

Have you been receiving one ring phone calls in the last day or two? (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
One-ring phone call scam circulating in the Williams Lake area

The phone rings once with a foreign number

The City of Williams Lake is imposing remediation orders on 11 Frizzi Road property owners to move all materials away from the edge. Four properties will need to move everything 25 metres from the crest of the bank, the other seven will be required to move everything 15 metres back. (City of Williams Lake image)
Williams Lake imposing remedation orders on 11 Frizzi Road properties

Property owners will be required to remove all materials away from the crest

Arnie Zimmerman has never regretted moving his family to Williams Lake in 1975. In 1988 he joined the Elks Club and continues to be a member. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Our Hometown: Arnie Zimmerman, an Elk through and through

Arnie Zimmerman moved to Williams Lake in 1975 with his wife and four small children

The COVID-19 testing site at the Vernon Urgent and Primary Care Centre has moved to the Vernon Health Centre at 1440-14th Ave. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Interior Health discourages non-essential travel following spike in COVID-19 cases

Provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry recently issued regional orders for Vancouver Coastal and Fraser Health

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records another 525 COVID-19 cases, three deaths

Urban restrictions aimed at bending curve back down

Heather Maling and crash researcher Radovan Zivanovic searching for small pieces from the crash site where Officer Henry Carruthers, of Trail, was killed in the Second World War. Photo: Submitted
Remembering a young man from Trail who went to war and never came home

Henry Carruthers is buried in the Belgrade War Cemetery in Serbia.

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
27 new cases of COVID-19 overnight in Interior Health

A total of 146 cases are active and one person is currently hospitalized with the virus

This image released by Hulu shows activist Greta Thunberg in a scene from the documentary “I Am Greta.” The film premieres Friday on Hulu. (Hulu via AP)
Greta Thunberg on 2 very surreal years of protest and fame

‘I Am Greta,’ which debuts Friday on Hulu, is the first documentary to chart the meteoric rise of Thunberg

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
‘We don’t want to shut people down’ for COVID-19, John Horgan says

WorkSafeBC targets inspections to higher-risk Metro businesses

A woman lays flowers following Remembrance Day ceremonies at God’s Acre Veteran’s Cemetery in Victoria, B.C., on Sunday, November 11, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
There are plenty of ways to honour Remembrance Day without visiting cenotaphs

Many Legion branches looking to livestreaming and virtual ceremonies amid COVID-19

Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen at LifeLabs after being logged upon receipt at the company’s lab, in Surrey, B.C., on March 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
VIDEO: Trudeau urges provinces to ask for help as COVID-19 cases surge

On average, about 3,800 cases have been reported each day in the past week

Most Read