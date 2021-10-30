One person seriously injured in overnight shooting in Williams Lake: RCMP

Frontline officers provide initial first aid treatment to gunshot victim, now looking for suspect

Williams Lake residents can expect a heavy police presence in the area of Carson Drive Saturday morning, Oct. 30 as police investigate an overnight shooting which left one person with serious injuries.

Cpl. Brett Squire of the Williams Lake RCMP said police were called to a report of a single individual suffering from a gunshot wound inside an apartment in the 600 block of Carson Drive.

“Frontline officers responded immediately, securing the area and providing first aid. One individual was transported to hospital with serious injuries,” Squire noted in a news release.

“This investigation is in it’s very early stages, and the Williams Lake RCMP has deployed additional resources while it progresses. The public can expect to see officers in the area as the investigation unfolds.”

Squire confirmed police do not have anyone in custody in relation to the shooting at this time.

The Williams Lake RCMP are asking the public, should they have observed any suspicious activity in the area overnight, to contact them at (250) 392-6211.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake