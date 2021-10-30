RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

One person seriously injured in overnight shooting in Williams Lake: RCMP

Frontline officers provide initial first aid treatment to gunshot victim, now looking for suspect

Williams Lake residents can expect a heavy police presence in the area of Carson Drive Saturday morning, Oct. 30 as police investigate an overnight shooting which left one person with serious injuries.

Cpl. Brett Squire of the Williams Lake RCMP said police were called to a report of a single individual suffering from a gunshot wound inside an apartment in the 600 block of Carson Drive.

“Frontline officers responded immediately, securing the area and providing first aid. One individual was transported to hospital with serious injuries,” Squire noted in a news release.

“This investigation is in it’s very early stages, and the Williams Lake RCMP has deployed additional resources while it progresses. The public can expect to see officers in the area as the investigation unfolds.”

Squire confirmed police do not have anyone in custody in relation to the shooting at this time.

The Williams Lake RCMP are asking the public, should they have observed any suspicious activity in the area overnight, to contact them at (250) 392-6211.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake

Previous story
Rent Bank launched in Williams Lake and area
Next story
B.C. Premier John Horgan recovering well after biopsy surgery, office says

Just Posted

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
One person seriously injured in overnight shooting in Williams Lake: RCMP

The need for a rent bank in Williams Lake was identified in the Thrive Poverty Reduction Strategy, in which more than 50 community members met in February 2020 and narrowed down priorities they thought would have the most impact. City of Williams Lake photo
Rent Bank launched in Williams Lake and area

Williams Lake city hall. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake mayor criticized for sharing ‘other side of the story’ on residential schools

Ulkatcho First Nation (UFN) council Anthony Jack Simms, from left, Corinne Cahoose, Laurie Vaughan, Chief Lynda Price, Councillors Mabelene Leone and Harvey Jack are working with UFN administration to develop a team which will be led by a drug, alcohol and opioid crisis emergency health care team leader. (Photo submitted)
Ulkatcho First Nation declares state of emergency due to alcohol, drug, opioid deaths