A man was taken to hospital by BC Ambulance on Wednesday, Jan 19 after an apparent stabbing in downtown Quesnel. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

An apparent stabbing in Quesnel sent a man to hospital Wednesday, Jan. 19.

First responders rushed to the Safeway parking lot after 5:30 p.m.

The man told staff inside he had been stabbed.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

rebecca.dyok@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Quesnelstabbing