One person arrested after missing child found safe in Quesnel

An adult man was arrested in Quesnel Friday, July 22 after police located him with a 10-year-old boy who had been reported missing the evening before.

North District Media Relations Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said Quesnel RCMP received the report the boy was missing shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday, July 21.

“The young boy was last seen by family at 11 a.m. that same day. Through investigation and with tips from the public, police learned that the boy, seen around 3:30 p.m. riding a bicycle along Avery Avenue in the city was in the company of an adult man on a bicycle.”

Saunderson said the identity of the adult man, seen with the young boy, was established and shortly after 8 a.m. Friday, July 22, police attended a residence and located the boy safe.

Police arrested the man at the home and are working to determine the events surrounding the young boy’s disappearance.

“The investigation is in its infancy and no further information is available at this time,” Saunderson said, noting more details may be released as they become available.

The Quesnel RCMP thank the public for the information provided quickly to help locate the young boy.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Quesnel RCMP at 250-992-9211.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: rebecca.dyok@quesnelobserver.com