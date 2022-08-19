One of Williams Lake’s first female firefighters, current deputy fire chief resigns

Joan Flaspohler has been with the WIlliams Lake Fire Department for 23 years. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The Williams Lake Fire Department (WLFD) will have big shoes to fill in the coming months as longtime firefighter, and current Deputy Fire Chief Joan Flaspohler has resigned.

Flaspohler has worked for the city of Williams Lake for 27 years, 23 of those with the WLFD rising through the ranks from paid on-call firefighter to deputy fire chief.

Flaspohler said she is proud of the team at the fire hall and thankful for her experience there.

“It’s been one of the best things in my life for sure,” said Flaspohler. “It’s such an amazing organization. That organization operates because of the incredible people who volunteer from the community who show up at 3 a.m., -30C, 30C, whenever they are needed.”

Flaspohler said she resigned to pursue other interests, but wishes the department the very best.

During her time at WLFD, Flaspohler and fellow firefighter Judy Felker were the first two women to ever join the fire department. They worked with previous fire chiefs Dale Moon, Randy Isfeld, Des Webster and current Fire Chief Erick Peterson, who is also leaving his position this month to take on the role of fire chief in Abbotsford.

Prior to working full-time with the fire department, Flaspohler shaped the city’s landscape as the head horticulturalist from 1995 to 2013. Under her leadership, the city received many provincial and national awards from Communities in Bloom.

Her last day with the city is Aug. 26.

