Joan Flaspohler has been with the WIlliams Lake Fire Department for 23 years. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Joan Flaspohler has been with the WIlliams Lake Fire Department for 23 years. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

One of Williams Lake’s first female firefighters, current deputy fire chief resigns

Joan Flaspohler is leaving the Williams Lake Fire Department to pursue other interests

The Williams Lake Fire Department (WLFD) will have big shoes to fill in the coming months as longtime firefighter, and current Deputy Fire Chief Joan Flaspohler has resigned.

Flaspohler has worked for the city of Williams Lake for 27 years, 23 of those with the WLFD rising through the ranks from paid on-call firefighter to deputy fire chief.

Flaspohler said she is proud of the team at the fire hall and thankful for her experience there.

“It’s been one of the best things in my life for sure,” said Flaspohler. “It’s such an amazing organization. That organization operates because of the incredible people who volunteer from the community who show up at 3 a.m., -30C, 30C, whenever they are needed.”

Flaspohler said she resigned to pursue other interests, but wishes the department the very best.

During her time at WLFD, Flaspohler and fellow firefighter Judy Felker were the first two women to ever join the fire department. They worked with previous fire chiefs Dale Moon, Randy Isfeld, Des Webster and current Fire Chief Erick Peterson, who is also leaving his position this month to take on the role of fire chief in Abbotsford.

Prior to working full-time with the fire department, Flaspohler shaped the city’s landscape as the head horticulturalist from 1995 to 2013. Under her leadership, the city received many provincial and national awards from Communities in Bloom.

Her last day with the city is Aug. 26.

Read More: Williams Lake fire chief makes move to oversee Abbotsford fire rescue services

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake

Previous story
B.C. officer conduct discreditable in drunken sexual encounter: OPCC ruling
Next story
Lightning storm sparks new wildfires in Cariboo Fire Centre

Just Posted

There are six new fires in the Cariboo Fire Centre Friday, Aug. 19. (BCWS map)
Lightning storm sparks new wildfires in Cariboo Fire Centre

Williams Lake Fire Department’s Joan Flaspohler on the job in recent years. (Williams Lake Tribune file photo)
One of Williams Lake’s first female firefighters, current deputy fire chief resigns

A new Canada Post outlet will open Monday, Aug. 22 at Prosperity Ridge shopping centre adjacent to the liquor store. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
New Canada Post outlet opening next to Prosperity Ridge Liquor Store Williams Lake

A former Williams Lake First Nations chief, Ann Louie was one of two women elected to Williams Lake First Nation council this week. (File photo)
Former Williams Lake First Nation (WLFN) chief Ann Louie elected as councillor