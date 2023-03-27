Robin Bousquet was arrested near Nakusp on March 27. (RCMP photo)

Robin Bousquet was arrested near Nakusp on March 27. (RCMP photo)

One of B.C.’s ‘most wanted’ arrested near Nakusp: Charges date back to the ’90s

Robin Bousquet was arrested near Nakusp on March 27

Nakusp RCMP has arrested one of the province’s ‘most wanted’ criminals.

According to Cpl. Thomas Gill of the Nakusp RCMP, police received reports that Robin Bousquet, a 47-year-old violent offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for violating the conditions of his parole, was staying at a house in the Fauquier area, approximately 55 km south of Nakusp.

On Monday (March 27) morning, police arrived at the house, where he was found alongside another individual. Bousquet was arrested without issue and transported to Nakusp RCMP headquarters.

Bousquet will be moved to a federal correctional facility where he will serve the remaining time on his sentence for a number of charges including breaking and entering and theft which date back to the mid-90’s.

Cpl. Gill added that the general public’s assistance was instrumental in locating and arresting Bousquet.

READ MORE: Forging ahead: How a Revelstokian made a career of molding metal

READ MORE: Princeton Posse assistant coach dies in vehicle crash

@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

NakuspRCMP

Previous story
Millennials dominate insolvencies as credit card, student loan, CERB tax debts add up
Next story
B.C. to provide 330 new homes for people living in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Just Posted

An area of the Raush Valley, located on Simpcw First Nation between McBride and Valemount. The nation has self declared the valley an Indigenous Protected and Conserved Area. (Credit: Fraser Headwaters Alliance)
Simpcw First Nation self-declares valley north of Clearwater an Indigenous protected area

Peter Holub, Ecosystem Restoration Specialist with the Province of B.C., discusses some of the fuels a controlled burn was targeting. (Ruth Lloyd file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Prescribed burns planned along Highway 20 in April

Outhouses and racers ready to go at the 2017 Interlakes Outhouse races. (File photo)
Outhouse Races rescheduled for April 1 at the Iron House Pub in Lone Butte

A loader stored inside Maple Park Mall was not spared the vandals' attack. (Secure Property Watch photo)
Vandals causes thousands in damage at Maple Park Mall in Quesnel

Pop-up banner image