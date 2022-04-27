A small aircraft lies in a field next to the Trans-Canada Highway after a fatal crash near the Springbank Airport, west of Calgary, on Friday, April 22, 2022. The pilot killed in the crash has been identified as a plane crash west of Calgary has been identified as Michael James Wilton, president of FlightSimple, an aircraft sales company. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dave Chidley

A small aircraft lies in a field next to the Trans-Canada Highway after a fatal crash near the Springbank Airport, west of Calgary, on Friday, April 22, 2022. The pilot killed in the crash has been identified as a plane crash west of Calgary has been identified as Michael James Wilton, president of FlightSimple, an aircraft sales company. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dave Chidley

‘One of a kind’: Pilot killed in plane crash identified as Calgary business owner

Transportation Safety Board of Canada has taken over the investigation into the crash

A pilot who was killed in a plane crash west of Calgary has been identified as the president of a local aircraft sales company.

Two people were in the 1981 Mooney M20K aircraft on Friday when it crashed along Highway 1 near the Springbank Airport.

The pilot was killed and a 22-year-old woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

FlightSimple, an aircraft sales company, has identified the pilot as its president, Michael James Wilton.

A statement on the company’s website says he will be missed by everyone who met him.

It says Wilton, who was 45, was larger than life, a hero to his twin boys, and was loved for his courage, generosity and sense of humour.

“Mike was one of a kind, and irreplaceable,” said the statement.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has taken over the investigation into the fatal crash.

— The Canadian Press, with files from CTV Calgary

Fatal Plane Crash

Previous story
Day of Mourning ceremony set for April 28 at Williams Lake cenotaph
Next story
21 newborn puppies found covered in antifreeze in northeastern B.C.

Just Posted

Surinderpal Rathor is reminding residents to file their income tax returns as the April 30 deadline approaches. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake residents are reminded to file income tax returns by April 30 deadline

The National Day of Mourning will be marked with a ceremony on Thursday, April 28, at the cenotaph outside Williams Lake city hall. (Williams Lake Tribune file photo)
Day of Mourning ceremony set for April 28 at Williams Lake cenotaph

Brayden Methot is the representative plaintiff in a class-action lawsuit against ICBC that claims it underpaid accident victims. (Black Press Media file photo)
Class-action lawsuit against ICBC, led by crash victim from Williams Lake, gets green light

Williams Lake city council approved a request to move the stop sign at Terra Ridge to Wotzke Drive. (City of Williams Lake photo)
Resident request to move stop sign approved by Williams Lake city council