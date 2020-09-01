(Black Press Media files)

One fatality, multiple injuries in Highway 20 two-vehicle collision Sunday night

Alcohol a suspected factor

A two-vehicle collision in the Chilcotin claimed the life of a young woman and sent four others to hospital Sunday night, Aug. 30, 2020.

Sgt. Trevor Romanchych of the Alexis Creek RCMP said several emergency services responded to the collision at 10 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 20 and Redstone Reserve Road, about 145 km west of Williams Lake.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve seen a collision of this severity out here,” said Romanchych, who, along with many other emergency services personnel worked throughout the night on scene.

“This incident was tough on everyone, especially the community where the collision occurred.”

Redstone Reserve Road is located at the First Nations community of Tsi DelDel, however, the incident is believed to have several First Nations communities mourning the loss.

Romanchych noted it is suspected the vehicle travelling on Redstone Reserve Road did not stop at the Highway 20 intersection to ensure it was clear before crossing. A vehicle travelling eastbound struck the vehicle crossing the highway, which had four young adults inside it, including the young woman who died.

Alcohol is suspected to be a factor, Romanchych noted, adding charges are being considered.

Four Emergency Health Services from Williams Lake and Alexis Creek responded to the scene as well as members of the auto ex team of Central Cariboo Search and Rescue.

The driver of the eastbound vehicle as well as the driver and two passengers of the other vehicle were transported to hospital with injuries varying from minor to critical. All have since stabilized and two remained in hospital as of Tuesday morning.

The highway was closed for several hours.

The investigation into the collision is ongoing.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
1,100 active COVID-19 cases in B.C. following continued surge over weekend
Next story
‘Amazing legacy’: Terry Fox Run goes virtual for 40th anniversary of Marathon of Hope

Just Posted

One fatality, multiple injuries in Highway 20 two-vehicle collision Sunday night

Alcohol a suspected factor

Tsilhqot’in Nation signs Indigenous protocol agreement with University of B.C.

Research to be undertaken with cultural safety

Film club on hold until gathering cap raised

On May 6, the BC Government announced that attendance caps of 50 people will remain in effect

UPDATE: Highway 20 reopened at Redstone Reserve Road after motor vehicle incident

No further details available

Williams Lake RCMP and Williams Lake First Nation work together for safer community

Annual letter of expectations signed by Inspector and Chief

‘Amazing legacy’: Terry Fox Run goes virtual for 40th anniversary of Marathon of Hope

Fred Fox said that even through the pandemic, people have reached out to see if they can participate

Trudeau calls out vandals who toppled Montreal’s Macdonald statue

Statue had been vandalized in the past by critics who cite Macdonald’s role in establishing the residential school system

Fatal hit-and-run suspect on Vancouver Island being urged to surrender to RCMP

The suspect had a brief interaction with police before fleeing the scene

Canadians filed more than 8,000 complaints about airlines to agency since March

Canadian airlines have typically offered flight credit valid for two years after they cancel a trip

1,100 active COVID-19 cases in B.C. following continued surge over weekend

Roughly 5,790 people in B.C. have tested positive for the contagious respiratory virus since January

Ikea joins growing list of stores with mandatory mask policy

People unable to wear a mask for medical reasons, as well as children under the age of two, are exempt from policy

How many Canadians will need to get vaccinated against COVID-19? Officials aren’t sure

Canada has secured contracts for four potential vaccines

Keep businesses going to outlast COVID-19, B.C. government told

Greater Vancouver Board of Trade releases recovery proposals

Langley’s top cop reassigned amid charity gala questions

Overtime concerns raised in connection to RCMP attendance at Langely City mayor’s gala

Most Read