One fatality, multiple injuries in Highway 20 two-vehicle collision Sunday night

A two-vehicle collision in the Chilcotin claimed the life of a young woman and sent four others to hospital Sunday night, Aug. 30, 2020.

Sgt. Trevor Romanchych of the Alexis Creek RCMP said several emergency services responded to the collision at 10 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 20 and Redstone Reserve Road, about 145 km west of Williams Lake.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve seen a collision of this severity out here,” said Romanchych, who, along with many other emergency services personnel worked throughout the night on scene.

“This incident was tough on everyone, especially the community where the collision occurred.”

Redstone Reserve Road is located at the First Nations community of Tsi DelDel, however, the incident is believed to have several First Nations communities mourning the loss.

Romanchych noted it is suspected the vehicle travelling on Redstone Reserve Road did not stop at the Highway 20 intersection to ensure it was clear before crossing. A vehicle travelling eastbound struck the vehicle crossing the highway, which had four young adults inside it, including the young woman who died.

Alcohol is suspected to be a factor, Romanchych noted, adding charges are being considered.

Four Emergency Health Services from Williams Lake and Alexis Creek responded to the scene as well as members of the auto ex team of Central Cariboo Search and Rescue.

The driver of the eastbound vehicle as well as the driver and two passengers of the other vehicle were transported to hospital with injuries varying from minor to critical. All have since stabilized and two remained in hospital as of Tuesday morning.

The highway was closed for several hours.

The investigation into the collision is ongoing.

