An RCMP cruiser flashes its light as it speeds up Highway 97. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

One fatality in early morning crash on Canim-Hendrix Road

The accident took place near Kennedy Road and closed traffic on Canim-Hendrix Road

One person is dead following an early morning two-vehicle crash on Canim-Hendrix Road.

100 Mile House RCMP Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen said police were notified by BC Ambulance and 100 Mile Fire Rescue of the crash at 6:54 a.m., which occurred in the Gateway area near Kennedy Road. One of the vehicles involved was a loaded semi-truck hauling a flat deck trailer.

“Unfortunately, RCMP can confirm there is one fatality involved in this event,” Nielsen said. “RCMP are currently in the process of advising the next of kin.”

Nielsen said the road will remain closed until a traffic collision analyst arrives to assess the scene. While Dawson Road Maintenance is on the scene to help redirect traffic there is no viable detour available at this time.

More to come.


patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net
100 Mile House

