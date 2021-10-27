Deni House is a long-term care facility in Williams Lake. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Deni House is a long-term care facility in Williams Lake. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

One death connected to Deni House COVID-19 outbreak in Williams Lake: Interior Health

There are 10 residents and two staff who have COVID-19 at the long-term care facility

One death has been associated with the COVID-19 outbreak at Deni House long-term care facility in Williams Lake.

Interior Health made the announcement in its update on outbreaks Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 4:30 p.m.

IH is reporting there continues to be 12 cases: 10 residents and two staff, with one death connected to the outbreak.

It does not say whether the death was a resident or staff member.

An outbreak of COVID-19 was declared Oct. 19, 2021.

Williams Lake

