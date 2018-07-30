VIDEO: One arrested for arson after Sunday’s downtown grass fire in Williams Lake

The Williams Lake RCMP are investigating Sunday’s grass fire next to Paradise Cinemas

The Williams Lake Fire Department works to douse a grass fire in the vacant lot next to Paradise Cinemas on Third Avenue in Williams Lake Sunday. Williams Lake RCMP have arrested one person and are treating the fire as arson. (Photos submitted)

The Williams Lake RCMP are investigating Sunday’s grass fire next to Paradise Cinemas as arson and have since arrested one person.

RCMP, along with the Williams Lake Fire Department, were called to the blaze near the intersection of Third Avenue and Yorston Street at 1:48 p.m. July 29.

“An investigation into the cause of the fire was conducted, and through witness accounts including a review of available video footage, a suspect was identified and later arrested by police for arson,” said Williams Lake RCMP Insp. Jeff Pelley.

“The suspect has since been released on court documents, and is next scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 16.”

Pelley said through continued investigation the RCMP has become aware of the possible existence of other videos on social media that may have captured additional footage of the fire.

The RCMP are asking the public to come forward with any video if they were witness to the incident.


A Williams Lake Fire Department member works on extinguishing a grass fire next to Paradise Cinemas.

