Once, twice three times unlucky: B.C. woman’s vehicle repeatedly vandalized

Once, twice, three times unlucky.

A Parksville woman had her vehicle vandalized three times in what RCMP call a series of mischief incidents, and police are looking for a suspect.

Oceanside RCMP say that on Oct. 19, Oct. 20 and Oct. 23, a grey 2005 GMC Sierra parked outside a Morison Avenue home in Parksville had its windows smashed, tires slashed and paint scratched with a key.

Damages to the vehicle now total more than $2,500.

“The owner has no idea who has caused the damages and is understandably upset that her vehicle has been a target of costly and unnerving mischief,” said Cpl. Jesse Foreman of the Oceanside RCMP in a release.

No damage to other vehicles in the area has been reported.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Const. Josefsson at 250-248-6111.

– NEWS Staff, submitted

