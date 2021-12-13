Williams Lake has celebrated the unique civic holiday of ‘Wrestling Day’ since the 1930s. (Photo courtesy of the Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin)

Williams Lake has celebrated the unique civic holiday of ‘Wrestling Day’ since the 1930s. (Photo courtesy of the Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin)

‘Once again the only one in Canada, eh’: Williams Lake proclaims Jan. 2 Wrestling Day

Council unanimously endorsed the proclamation at the regular meeting, Dec. 7

Once again the community of Williams Lake will celebrate Wrestling Day, something that originates back to the 1930s.

Marked as a civic holiday each year on Jan. 2, the tradition requires city council to endorse proclaiming Wrestling Day during regular meeting early December.

Council unanimously endorsed the proclamation during its meeting, Tuesday, Dec. 7.

“Once again the only one in Canada eh,” said Mayor Walt Cobb afterwards.

The city’s corporate officer confirmed because Wrestling Day falls on Sunday, Jan. 2, it is treated like a statutory holiday and is recognized in the city’s collective agreement.

“As such, city hall will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 4, in recognition of Wrestling Day,” he said.

Credited with the idea for the extra holiday are Syd Western and Alistair Mackenzie.

Western was chair of the village commission and Mackenzie owned a department store.

On a cold Jan. 2 morning they decided because ‘everyone in the village was wrestling a hangover,’ if Christmas Day was followed by Boxing Day then perhaps New Year’s Day should be following by Wrestling Day.

READ MORE: Wrestling Day civic holiday dates back to 1930s in Williams Lake


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

HolidaysWilliams Lake

Previous story
Was bright light and loud boom over Vancouver Island caused by a meteor?

Just Posted

Williams Lake has celebrated the unique civic holiday of ‘Wrestling Day’ since the 1930s. (Photo courtesy of the Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin)
‘Once again the only one in Canada, eh’: Williams Lake proclaims Jan. 2 Wrestling Day

A lottery ticket sold in Quesnel is worth $1 million. (File Photo)
Million dollar lottery ticket sold in Quesnel

Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson
MLA’S CORNER: Buy local this holiday season, and beyond

Tl’esqox First Nation housing manager Joey Isnardy, left, and Damon Isnardy stand outside a new six-plex being built in the community. (Photo submitted)
Tl’esqox First Nation (Toosey) receives CMHC funding for 20 new residential units