Ben Stelter with Connor McDavid. (Twitter photo)

Ben Stelter with Connor McDavid. (Twitter photo)

Oilers mourn death of ‘dear friend’ Ben Stelter, 6, after battle with brain cancer

Ben Stelter was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer

The Edmonton Oilers say they are mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with cancer whom the team rallied around during their run to the Western Conference final.

Stelter’s father, Mike Stelter, said in a tweet that his son died Tuesday night.

Ben Stelter was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer, before his fifth birthday.

He became a visible part of the Oilers’ playoff run, attending several games. The Oilers went on a 10-game home winning streak at one point with Stelter in attendance.

“We are mourning the passing of our dear friend, number one Oilers fan, good luck charm and inspiration, Ben Stelter,” the Oilers said Wednesday in a statement.

“Although small in stature, Ben’s impact on our team and community was massive.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CancerEdmontonNHL

Previous story
Remains of Northwest B.C. woman missing since 2018 found
Next story
Missing Chetwynd woman may be in Kelowna area

Just Posted

Cowboy action shooter Fud (known as George Chignell of Williams Lake when he’s not in character) empties a round toward a group of targets attempting to rob his stagecoach. The story line was all part of the fun of the Cowboy Action Shoot which took place at the Williams Lake Sportsmen’s Association’s gun range last weekend. Angie Mindus photo
Williams Lake Sportsmen’s Association to host 7th annual Cowboy Action Shoot

Participants gather together for a group photo during the inaugural Williams Lake Pride in the Puddle in 2019. (Photo submitted)
Williams Lake to raise the rainbow flag and declare first official Pride Week

Andrea Moe is a very generous spirit and has touched a lot of lives with her kindness. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
OUR HOMETOWN: Helping is what this Williams Lake local does

Danelle Mathewson of Williams Lake has been located. (Photo submitted)
UPDATE: Williams Lake woman reported missing has been found