Officials warn of measles exposure at Los Angeles airport

A passenger who had a layover at LAX last month was diagnosed with the highly contagious illness

Health officials warn that travellers at Los Angeles International Airport may have been exposed to measles last month.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health says a passenger who had a layover at LAX on Feb. 21 was diagnosed with the highly contagious illness.

Seventeen cases of measles case confirmed in Lower Mainland

The department says people who were in Terminal B and Delta Terminal 3 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. that day may have been exposed.

However, there’s no current known risk of measles at the airport.

Measles is spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It can remain in the air for up to two hours in an isolated space.

Officials say people who haven’t been vaccinated are the most at risk.

The Associated Press

