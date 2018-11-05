Officials confirm B.C. pit bull from weekend attack will be euthanized

Reader reaction suggests owners should have been more cautious with newly adopted animal

CRD officials have confirmed the dog will be euthanized. (Facebook/Kyla Johnson)

Feedback was fast and furious to a weekend story about a pit bull attack that Black Press Media in Greater Victoria initially posted on Saturday, following a vicious attack at a family gathering in Colwood.

West Shore RCMP say they were called to a home in the early morning hours of Nov. 3 after a dog was bumped into during roughhousing between two men, and it became aggressive and injured multiple people.

The dog’s owner managed to secure the animal inside a bedroom at the home but sustained serious injuries.

With assistance of police, the Capital Regional Animal Control Officer safely removed the animal.

Four injured people were taken to hospital for treatment.

The dog has since been passed along to CRD animal control, who confirm the animal will be euthanized.

“We’re still discussing with kennel master, but it will happen for sure,” said Don Brown, Chief Bylaw officer for the CRD.

“The only dogs we put down are the ones involved in serious attacks.”

When asked to clarify what can be deemed a “serious attack”, he added that an attack which led to four people going to hospital is “pretty serious”.

Brown said one of the biggest problems of remains new pet owners who adopt animals out from shelters, without knowing the animal’s previous history.

“I don’t understand why people see the need to go out of the way to adopt a dog and not know the history.”

Our readers were divided with some blaming the situation and others blaming the owners.

