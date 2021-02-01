The Conservation Officer Service (COS) discovered a herd of caribou wintering in the Cameron Ridge area east of Williams Lake Jan. 30, 2021.(B.C. Conservation Officer Service photo)

The Conservation Officer Service (COS) discovered a herd of caribou wintering in the Cameron Ridge area east of Williams Lake Jan. 30, 2021.(B.C. Conservation Officer Service photo)

Officers find evidence of snowmobilers using sensitive Caribou habitat near Quesnel Lake

Snowmobilers are accessing the area from the Barkerville side

Conservation officers in the northern Interior are asking for the public’s help in identifying people responsible for snowmobiling in closed sensitive caribou habitat in the mountains east of Williams Lake and Quesnel.

On Saturday, Jan. 30, the Conservation Officer Service (COS) carried out a helicopter patrol of the Quesnel Highlands snowmobile closures to identify areas where snowmobiles have been entering closures and, if circumstances allow, to apprehend violators, said Sgt. Jeff Tyre, acting provincial lead for caribou enforcement with the COS.

Tyre said officers have been paying particular attention to the branch roads off the Spanish Lake Road, the Cariboo Lake Road and the Cunningham Pass Road and in particular, to the area around the Cameron Ridge trail.

Read more: COS patrol issues charges to riders within mountain caribou habitat

COS snowmobile patrols earlier in the year located a number of incursions into the snowmobile closure north of the Spanish Lake Road. Conservation officers have stepped up patrols and increased signage in the area to deter snowmobile operators from going into the closure and potentially impacting the caribou herds.

Tyre said on the flight carried out over the weekend, officers observed a high density of caribou track in the snowmobile closure near the Cameron Ridge area and located a herd of 11 caribou.

“Unfortunately within one kilometre they located a high density of snowmobile tracks that were made only a couple days prior. The snowmobiles had made a significant amount of track through high value caribou habitat very near to where the caribou have been wintering,” Tyre said.

“It is thought that the noise created by the snowmobiles can push caribou out of this critical high elevation winter habitat and into marginal habitat thereby threatening their ability to successfully overwinter.”

Tyre said the snowmobile tracks themselves also pack the snow allowing wolves to access high elevation and deep snowpack areas that they cannot normally access, allowing them to prey upon the vulnerable caribou.

In this latest case, Tyre said the snowmobiles came from the Barkerville side of the Cunningham Pass Road.

“The Conservation Officer Service would like to ask the public that if they see or hear of snowmobiles being operated in any snowmobile closure, to notify the Conservation Officer Service immediately,” Tyre said.

If anyone knows who was operating snowmobiles in the Cameron Ridge area between Jan. 25 to Jan 29, they are asked to please call Report All Poachers and Polluters at 1-877-952-7277.

Read more: 2 Williams Lake men fined for snowmobiling in mountain caribou-protected area

 


editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Caribou

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Logging practices increase risk of climate change disasters in B.C.: report
Next story
B.C. sees 1,158 more COVID-19 cases over weekend

Just Posted

The COVID-19 outbreak at Cariboo Memorial Hospital is now at 12 staff and two patients. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Two patients now linked to Cariboo Memorial Hospital COVID-19 outbreak: Interior Health

The patients are previous cases now being connected to the outbreak through further investigation

The Conservation Officer Service (COS) discovered a herd of caribou wintering in the Cameron Ridge area east of Williams Lake Jan. 30, 2021.(B.C. Conservation Officer Service photo)
Officers find evidence of snowmobilers using sensitive Caribou habitat near Quesnel Lake

Snowmobilers are accessing the area from the Barkerville side

The river valley remains closed to the public until further notice. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
River valley closed for recreation purposes until further notice

Emergency response repairs completed, infrastructure replacement slated for the spring

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
6 deaths, 194 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health over the weekend

Seventy-four people have died due to the virus in the region since the pandemic began

Canim Lake Band will lift lockdown at Jan. 29. (Martina Dopf photo - 100 Mile Free Press).
UPDATED: Canim Lake Band lifts lockdown

Public health orders and restrictions on travel into community remain in effect.

Shiromali Krishnaraj arrives from India and receives a mandatory COVID-19 test at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Ontario has started testing of arriving international pasengers in advance of a federal program to restrict entries to Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
B.C. sees 1,158 more COVID-19 cases over weekend

Eight new cases of UK variant, all traced to travel

Interior Health declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at Westsyde Care Residences in Kamloops on Feb. 1. (Image courtesy CDC)
COVID-19: Interior Health declares outbreak at Westsyde Care Residences

Westsyde Care Residences in Kamloops has implemented a pause in visitation

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Jonathan Lee Robichaud, from Central Saanich, is being sentenced in BC Supreme Court Monday. (Courtesy of Saanich police)
B.C. nanny to be sentenced for sex crimes

Greater Victoria’s Jonathan Lee Robichaud pleaded guilty to eight charges of sex crimes against kids

Canadian Border Services Agency Osoyoos port of entry. (Western News)
Border closure delays trial for U.S. lawyer accused of bringing guns into B.C.

Shawn Jensen is charged with gun smuggling across the Osoyoos border

In a report released on Monday, Sierra Club BC said that majority of climate risks – including droughts, wildfires and landslides – are influenced by industrial logging. (Photo by Binny Paul/ Campbell River Mirror)
Logging practices increase risk of climate change disasters in B.C.: report

Sierra Club BC calls for forestry reforms and inclusion of Indigenous expertise to mitigate climate disaster risks

NDP Leader John Horgan is given a tour of the store during a campaign stop at 88 Supermarket in Vancouver, Oct. 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. political parties reap more millions from public subsidy

NDP, B.C. Liberals, Greens get half of election expenses back

A plane is seen through the window on the tarmac of Vancouver International Airport as the waiting room is empty Tuesday, June 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
New travel rules leave flight options on U.S. airlines for Canadian sun seekers

Only Canadian airlines have suspended their flights down south

Temporary shelter at North Surrey Recreation Centre is one of the shelter locations that has dealt with COVID-19 outbreaks. (Surrey Now-Leader)
Rapid tests deployed for B.C. homeless shelter outbreaks

‘Every possible use’ for COVID-19 in care homes too

Most Read