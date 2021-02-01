Officers find evidence of snowmobilers using sensitive Caribou habitat near Quesnel Lake

The Conservation Officer Service (COS) discovered a herd of caribou wintering in the Cameron Ridge area east of Williams Lake Jan. 30, 2021.(B.C. Conservation Officer Service photo)

Conservation officers in the northern Interior are asking for the public’s help in identifying people responsible for snowmobiling in closed sensitive caribou habitat in the mountains east of Williams Lake and Quesnel.

On Saturday, Jan. 30, the Conservation Officer Service (COS) carried out a helicopter patrol of the Quesnel Highlands snowmobile closures to identify areas where snowmobiles have been entering closures and, if circumstances allow, to apprehend violators, said Sgt. Jeff Tyre, acting provincial lead for caribou enforcement with the COS.

Tyre said officers have been paying particular attention to the branch roads off the Spanish Lake Road, the Cariboo Lake Road and the Cunningham Pass Road and in particular, to the area around the Cameron Ridge trail.

COS snowmobile patrols earlier in the year located a number of incursions into the snowmobile closure north of the Spanish Lake Road. Conservation officers have stepped up patrols and increased signage in the area to deter snowmobile operators from going into the closure and potentially impacting the caribou herds.

Tyre said on the flight carried out over the weekend, officers observed a high density of caribou track in the snowmobile closure near the Cameron Ridge area and located a herd of 11 caribou.

“Unfortunately within one kilometre they located a high density of snowmobile tracks that were made only a couple days prior. The snowmobiles had made a significant amount of track through high value caribou habitat very near to where the caribou have been wintering,” Tyre said.

“It is thought that the noise created by the snowmobiles can push caribou out of this critical high elevation winter habitat and into marginal habitat thereby threatening their ability to successfully overwinter.”

Tyre said the snowmobile tracks themselves also pack the snow allowing wolves to access high elevation and deep snowpack areas that they cannot normally access, allowing them to prey upon the vulnerable caribou.

In this latest case, Tyre said the snowmobiles came from the Barkerville side of the Cunningham Pass Road.

“The Conservation Officer Service would like to ask the public that if they see or hear of snowmobiles being operated in any snowmobile closure, to notify the Conservation Officer Service immediately,” Tyre said.

If anyone knows who was operating snowmobiles in the Cameron Ridge area between Jan. 25 to Jan 29, they are asked to please call Report All Poachers and Polluters at 1-877-952-7277.

