Photo: Barry Gerding. Police on scene of a crash on Highway 33 in Kelowna.

Officer injured after police SUV crashes into semi-trailer in Kelowna

Both the officer and the truck driver were taken to hospital with undetermined injuries

A Kelowna police officer was rushed to hospital Monday night, after the Chevrolet Tahoe he had been driving collided with a commercial vehicle along Highway 33 near Loseth Drive.

Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said the officer was a Constable of the Kelowna RCMP Police Dog Services section was actively responding to a priority call, with lights but no sirens activated.

“The Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Section has taken carriage of the collision investigation, which is in it’s very early stages,” stated O’Donaghey. “Due to the extent of the damage caused to the police SUV, fire fighters required the jaws of life to safely extricate the experienced police officer from the passenger compartment.”

The officer suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

His K9 partner was safely pulled from the wreckage, by his fellow officers, and has since been transported to a local veterinarian for further assessment.

The driver of the semi tractor, who sustained what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries in the crash, was medically assessed at the scene and transported to hospital as a precaution.

One witness stated she heard a loud bang and came out of her home to see what happened. She said she was shocked to see the extent of the damage.

READ MORE: Composite drawing to help identify assault suspect

READ MORE: Kelowna man stabbed while searching for ‘stolen’ cellphone

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Hatred of women creeping into public debate, Trudeau tells equality conference

Just Posted

172 job layoffs as Canfor announces closure of Vavenby mill

The wind-down of the operation will start June 4

SMART 55: Seniors Activity Centre members’ absence, friendship will be greatly missed

This past month has been a difficult one for our members

West Fraser announces temporary production curtailments in five northern BC mills

Mills in Quesnel, Williams Lake, Smithers, Fraser Lake and Chetwynd will be affected

It’s finally here! Bella Coola Valley celebrates arrival of Northern Sea Wolf

BC Ferries hosted a jam-packed Open House to welcome the ship into service

PHOTO GALLERY: Provincial mine rescue competitors converge at Stampede Grounds

Teams were tested on three person first aid, surface mine rescue and underground mine rescue

Hatred of women creeping into public debate, Trudeau tells equality conference

Women Deliver is a global advocate for gender equality and the health, rights and well-being of girls and women

Changes to ‘Welfare Wednesday’ model must be careful, thought out: report

Splitting up payments leads to drop in drug use but spike in police interaction

Train health-care providers to ditch racism as part of Canada’s cancer strategy: report

The new strategy for cancer control also prioritizes the needs of Indigenous Peoples

Senate finally poised to pass bill on sex assault training for judges

Ambrose blamed a ‘group of old boys’ in the Senate for setting up roadblocks to the bill

Duck, duck, loose – how to help ducks stay safe on our roads

Why did the duck cross the road? To reach the nearest available water source, says SPCA

‘Now the real work begins:’ Families urge action after missing women inquiry report

Indigenous women and families across Canada watched as the inquiry’s final report was released

VIDEO: Tofino council apologizes for 1947 motion to ‘exclude Orientals’

Josie Osborne earned an emotional standing ovation inside the Clayoquot Sound Community Theatre.

Clinton man arrested after allegedly robbing a bank in 100 Mile House

A man entered the bank with a loaded rifle

Police dog sniffs out Nanaimo woman’s car keys

RCMP training exercise happened in the right time, right place to help resident

Most Read