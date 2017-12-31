Monica Lamb-Yorski/Tribune file photo Students from Marie Sharpe Elementary School join Cheryl Chapman from Xat’sull First Nation and Mike Retasket of Boneaparte First Nation to lead the crowd in traditional song during Orange Shirt Day.

October: Lakecity gets support following summer’s wildfires

A look back at some of our stories from October, 2017

Oct. 4

Wildfire relief fundraiser a success

In the wake of the summer’s wildfires throughout the Cariboo, the Williams Lake Stampede Association hosted a weekend of fundraising events.

All taking place at the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds, events ranged from live entertainment, to barrel racing and to auctions.

Following, WLSA president Tim Rolph said roughly $23,000 was raised.

“Thank you so much to all the people that supported us,” Rolph said.

Oct. 4

Fifth annual Orange Shirt Day marked in Williams Lake

Hundreds of school children, their teachers, parents, elders and people from the community gathered in Boitanio Park for Orange Shirt Day.

Inspired by the personal story of Phyllis Webstad, who went to residential school and was stripped of a brand new orange shirt on the first day, Orange Shirt Day acknowledges the impact of residential school on First Nations in Canada and emphasizes that every child matters.

Oct . 6

Williams Lake gratefully hosts BCBRA finals

More than 200 barrel racers from across the province were in Williams Lake for the BC Barrel Racing Association Finals.

The event was brought back to Williams Lake after it was originally canceled due to the wildfire crisis in B.C.

“We as a board felt that Williams Lake has been a huge support for our association and we wanted to give back to the community and bring some economic value to Williams Lake after such a harsh year,” said BCBRA president Kelli Pozzobon.

Oct. 11

Hundreds participate in 46th Cross Country Run

Proud cheers and enthusiastic applause greeted all runners along the trail and the home stretch during the 46th annual School District 27 Cross Country Run in Boitanio Park.

Three-hundred-sixteen students in grades 3-7 participated from Nesika, Mountview, Cataline, Chilcotin Road, 150 Mile, Horsefly, Grow, Big Lake, Marie Sharpe and LCSS schools.

Oct. 18

Former Williams Lake man recuperating after being shot in Las Vegas

A former Williams Lake victim from the fall’s Las Vegas shooting said he continues to be overwhelmed with support from Williams Lake residents after he was injured in the worst mass shooting in U.S. history Oct. 1.

“I never fought in a war before, never been in a fire fight before, never been shot at,” said 55-year-old Kevin Sears, who grew up in Williams Lake but moved to the Lower Mainland in 1985.

When Sears realized what was happening at the Mandalay Bay Casino and Resort that night, he yelled at his wife, Coleen, to get on the ground. Shielding her, Sears was hit by a bullet.

The couple was eventually able to make it to safety inside a police cruiser and Sears was transported to hospital where he was diagnosed with broken ribs and told he had fragmented bullets in his abdomen.

“I have a small hold in my left lung, a bruised diaphragm and a slightly-damaged spleen,” he said. “But we made it and we are lucky to be alive.”

Oct. 25

Haunting play, the Woman in Black, onstage

When Mr. Kipps, an older gentleman, presents a young actor with the opportunity to help him tell, what on the surface appears to be a simple ghost story, he is faced with the challenge of telling a haunting tale that has affected him deeply.

The Woman in Black, the Williams Lake Studio Theatre’s October production, stunned audiences with its technical elements.

The cast featured Michael Rawluk and Stuart Wright.

 

Angie Mindus/Tribune file photo Students from across School District 27 participated in the annual SD27 District Cross Country Run in October.

Previous story
Multiple cops shot in Colorado

Just Posted

Annual New Year’s Trap Shoot slated for New Year’s Day

Despite the cold, the WLSA New Year’s Trap Shoot will forge ahead in the lakecity.

Stamps dominate over Kangaroos in last home game of 2017

Fans show their team spirit, coming out to cheer on team despite bone-chilling temperatures

Mt. Timothy Ski Area delays opening of ski hill

Technical issue with chairlift to blame

Outdoor ice rink taking shape

Downtown rink to be ready for Rogers Hometown Hockey

Thee Mc Nick Classic takes to the ice Saturday

The annual hockey tournament in Nicholas Paul’s memory will be held in Esket on Dec. 30.

Reporters reflect on the 2017 wildfire season

Those who covered some of the most intense fires of the year also lived in the middle of them

2017 BC Assessment values now available online

Property owners will be receiving a letter in the mail in January, but are able to access their values now

Multiple cops shot in Colorado

The shootings took place in an apartment complex near Denver

N. Korea says won’t give up nukes if US keeps up ‘blackmail’

North Korea conducted its most powerful nuclear test to date in September and launched three missiles into the sea in July and November

Canada clinches first in Group A at world championship

Kelowna’s Cal Foote earns three assists in win over Denmark at World Junior Hockey Championship

‘These children were the light of our lives’: Oak Bay gathers to honour slain sisters

Family friend Sandra Hudson called the vigil and ‘incredible show of support’ for sisters’ family

Hockey on the highway

A game of shinny breaks out on the packed snow of the Coquihalla Highway

Canada loses to U.S. in shootout at World Juniors outdoor game

Kelowna Rockets player Dillon Dubé scores to give him three points in three games

Grit, drive and commitment: B.C.’s most inspirational sports stories of 2017

Overcoming bullying, addiction, injury and more – these athletes gave it their all

Most Read