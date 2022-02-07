Oakes thrilled to be elected caucus chair for BC Liberals

A new role was announced for the Cariboo North MLA on Feb. 7

Cariboo North MLA Coralee Oakes has been elected to the position of caucus chair for the BC Liberal caucus. (Kevin Falcon/Twitter)

Coralee Oakes has a new role with the BC Liberal Caucus.

The Cariboo North MLA was elected caucus chair Monday, Feb. 7.

Oakes endorsed Kevin Falcon, who won the BC Liberal leadership race held a few days prior.

“I am absolutely thrilled,” Oakes said.

“The energy, the excitement today in our first caucus meeting–everyone is ready to get to work, and we’re thrilled to be working with Kevin. He set an incredible tone, high expectations and goals for all of us, and we’re all just really ready to do the work.”

Prince George-Valemount MLA Shirley Bond will remain in the role of Leader of the Official Opposition until Falcon wins a seat in the B.C. Legislature.

“Kevin has to get out there and introduce himself to British Columbians and build the trust,” Oakes said.

“We are very ready to do that work, to engage with British Columbians, to listen to British Columbians and focus on critical issues such as affordability.”

Cariboo Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson was appointed Official Opposition Deputy Whip.

Oakes will continue serving as Official Opposition critic for advanced education.

