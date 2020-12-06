Geographical remoteness, limited availability of medical services and supplies, housing conditions and demographics have left First Nations such as Nuxalk Nation more vulnerable to COVID-19. (Photo submitted)

Geographical remoteness, limited availability of medical services and supplies, housing conditions and demographics have left First Nations such as Nuxalk Nation more vulnerable to COVID-19. (Photo submitted)

Nuxalk Nation declares state of local emergency due to COVID-19

State of emergency in effect until Dec. 18

Leaders of the Nuxalk Nation at Bella Coola declared a state of local emergency Friday, Dec. 4 due to active positive cases of the novel coronavirus within their traditional territory.

The chief and council noted it will implement several measures to protect the community from the threat of COVID-19, including a community-wide curfew between 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily until Dec. 18.

Non-essential business, travel, services and activities within Bella Coola Indian Reserve is also closed.

“So far there have been no new cases identified,” Nuxalk Nation health director Kirsten Milton said Friday in a Facebook video with Coun. Iris Siwallace.

Read More: COVID-19 case confirmed at Acwsalcta School

A positive case was identified late last month at Acwsalcta School, which after closing on Nov. 30, is not slated to reopen until Dec. 18.

The state of emergency will remain in place until then unless canceled by the nation.

“Please take extra care of yourself, take care of your family,” said Siwallace after advising members to not travel outside of Bella Coola unless it is essential.

Anyone returning from travel is required to self-isolate for 14 days.

“Love each other, love yourself,” Siwallace said.

The Nuxalk Nation is under a State of Local Emergency due to the recent COVID-19 case. Please observe all protocols associated with this order. Information current as of December 4, 2020.

Posted by Bella Coola Valley – Nuxalk Nation Coordinated Information Bulletin on Friday, December 4, 2020

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
rebecca.dyok@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Bella CoolaCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RCMP’s role investigated after man suffers serious injuries following crash near Nimpo Lake

Just Posted

(File photo)
RCMP’s role investigated after man suffers serious injuries following crash near Nimpo Lake

Thought to have left the scene, the injured driver wasn’t found until the next day

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris speaks as she and President-elect Joe Biden introduce their nominees and appointees to key national security and foreign policy posts at The Queen theater, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
FOREST INK: Will more women in prominent positions change the power structure?

We saw some of the highest lumber prices ever in spite of economic collapse in many sectors

Ranch Musings columnist David Zirnhelt. (File Photo)
RANCH MUSINGS: BC Beef Producers Inc.: regional brand of beef

Recently the first group of cull cows were processed at a facility leased by this new initiative

Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune
VIDEO: 25th Annual Memory Tree Celebration

The Williams Lake Hospice Society would like to welcome the community to… Continue reading

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
81 new cases of COVID-19 detected in Interior Health Friday

One additional staff member at Kelowna long-term care home tests positive, no new deaths

B.C. Premier John Horgan listens during a postelection news conference in Vancouver on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Horgan says the election promise to provide COVID-19 recovery benefit dollars to British Columbia families and individuals will be the focus of Monday’s return to the legislature for a brief session. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Horgan says COVID-19 relief promise top priority of short B.C. legislature session

NDP landed a decisive victory in the Oct. 24 provincial election, securing 57 of the legislature’s 87 seats

(Kamloops This Week)
B.C. man who bragged about his ‘new toys’ sentenced to four years for gun possession

Rintoul has about two-and-a-half years left to spend in federal custody

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Culture Guard executive director Kari Simpson spoke to reporters outside the Riverside Calvary Church in Langley on Sunday, Dec. 6, to confirm in-person services were again held despite a provincial COVID-19 order to the contrary. Simpson said a ticket issued a week earlier for breaching the ban would be challenged in court. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: B.C. church defies provincial ban on in-person services for a second time

Plans legal challenge of $2,300 fine issued in November

Comox Valley resident Gogs Gagnon book will be distributed to new prostate cancer patients in B.C. Photo supplied.
B.C. man’s book will be distributed to new prostate cancer patients throughout the province

Gogs Gagnon’s book to be included in Prostate Cancer Foundation BC’s kits

Mark Donnelly, who has been the anthem singer for the Vancouver Canucks NHL hockey team since 2001, performs O Canada at a protest against measures taken by public health authorities to curb the spread of COVID-19, in Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver Canucks owner cuts ties with anthem singer who planned to sing at COVID protest

Donnelly has been performing for NHL club since 2001

Robert Riley Saunders. (File)
First Nations Leadership Council demands justice for victims of B.C. social worker

Union of BC Indian Chiefs calls actions of Robert Saunders ‘nothing short of complete depravity’

Demonstrators, organized by the Public Fishery Alliance, outside the downtown Vancouver offices of Fisheries and Oceans Canada July 6 demand the marking of all hatchery chinook to allow for a sustainable public fishery while wild stocks recover. (Public Fishery Alliance Facebook photo)
Angry B.C. anglers see petition tabled in House of Commons

Salmon fishers demand better access to the healthy stocks in the public fishery

(Hotel Zed/Flytographer)
B.C. hotel grants couple 18 years of free stays after making baby on Valentines Day

Hotel Zed has announced a Kelowna couple has received free Valentines Day stays for next 18 years

Most Read