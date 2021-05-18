Bella Coola Valley. (Scott Carrier photo)

Bella Coola Valley. (Scott Carrier photo)

Nuxalk Nation closes recreation, sports fisheries at Bella Coola due to COVID-19 concerns

Nobody is supposed to be travelling, said marine use manager Peter Siwallace

The Nuxalk Nation is calling on the provincial government to support its closure of recreation and sports fishing in Nuxalk territory, which emcompasses the Bella Coola Valley.

Peter Siwallace, a Nuxalk hereditary chief and marine-use coordinator for the Nuxalk stewardship office, said the move to close the sport fishery is necessary due to risks of COVID-19 exposure, and is consistent with the current B.C. emergency orders.

“People shouldn’t be going from one district zone to another one unless it’s for essential purposes,” said Siwallace. “We don’t want an influx of people here that could potentially bring in COVID. We are afraid of that.”

Siwallace said the Nation sent a letter to provincial health minister Adrian Dix and federal health minister Patty Hajdu on Friday, May 14, asking them not to authorize any more licenses for river or saltwater fishing because of COVID.

Last year the Nation also requested Fisheries and Oceans Canada to put in a six-mile boundary limit for fishing.

“We asked them to monitor it, but things basically got out of hand and the fishermen came right into the port. So we entered into another memorandum of understanding requesting they step up their efforts this year to make sure it doesn’t happen again,” he said.

Read more: Opening of salmon fishery in Area 8 opposed by Nuxalk Nation

Nuxalk Nation is following the province’s lead in implementing a travel ban, he said.

“Nobody is supposed to be travelling in the province. If the province says ‘it’s closed,’ then we will abide by that and enforce it at this end, with precautions in place, of course.”

The hospital in Bella Coola has 15 beds and if the area had a massive number of COVID-19 cases the hospital would not be able to accommodate everybody, he added.

Second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given to the elders in the Nation, but not young people.

So far the Nation has not set up a check-stop on the highway but at least four people have been approached and asked to turn around and leave, which they did.

“It’s other people that are just coming in whether we talk with them or not. They drop their boats into the ocean here, park their trucks and trailers on the side of the road,” Siwallace said, noting he counted 10 trucks with boat trailers on the weekend.

Siwallace said the Nation is expecting people to respect the travel ban.

According to the latest orders by the Provincial Health Officer (PHO) and Emergency Program Act (EPA), travel restrictions for non-essential travel in B.C. are in place until May 25, after the Victoria Day long weekend, to stop the spread of COVID-19 and variants of concern. Fines can be given to people who leave their region for non-essential travel.

Under the EPA, an order restricting non-essential travel between certain regions of the province is in place until May 25 at midnight. This includes travel for: Vacations, weekend getaways and tourism activities, visiting family or friends for social reasons and recreation activities.

Travel regions

According to the provincial government, the order combines B.C.’s five health authorities into three regions of the province. Travel into and out of the regions for non-essential reasons is not allowed and is now prohibited by law. The regions are:

Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley (Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health).

Northern/Interior (Northern Health and Interior Health, including Bella Coola Valley, the Central Coast and Hope).

Residents from the Hope area can travel to Chilliwack for essential goods and supplies.

Residents from the Bella Coola Valley and Central Coast area can travel to Port Hardy for essential goods and supplies.

“Do not go on long trips within your region. Now is not the time for overnight vacations away from your community. Stay close to home. Visit your local beach, hiking trail or park,” notes the B.C. government website on travel restrictions.

Essential travel is still allowed between regions is allowed.

RCMP checks will be located at Highway 1 in the Boston Bar area, Highway 3 in the Manning Park area, Highway 5 in the Old Toll Booth area and at Highway 99 in the Lillooet area.

Read more: B.C. preparing ‘Restart 2.0’ from COVID-19 as June approaches

Editor’s note: More information regarding the travel ban and travel regions has been added to the original story.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

First NationsFisheries and Oceans CanadaFisheries lawNews

Previous story
Who have the provinces pegged to receive COVID-19 vaccines in the coming weeks?
Next story
New head of Canada’s vaccine rollout named after predecessor accused of misconduct

Just Posted

Bella Coola Valley. (Scott Carrier photo)
Nuxalk Nation closes recreation, sports fisheries at Bella Coola due to COVID-19 concerns

Nobody is supposed to be travelling, said marine use manager Peter Siwallace

Michelle Jacobs receives her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Coast Capri Hotel on April 28, 2021. The pop-up clinic was hosted by the First Nations Health Authority. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
126 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health over the weekend

There are 22 individuals hospitalized due to the virus, and 13 in intensive care

A Cariboo Regional District director and School District 27 trustee, Angie Delainey is also a fourth generation business owner in downtown Williams Lake. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Angie Delainey appointed Cariboo Regional District representative on regional board

Delainey and Steve Forseth represent the CRD at the North Central Local Government Association

Pauline Schmutz, 75, receives her COVID-19 vaccine from public health nurse Donna McKenzie on Tuesday, April 13 at the community clinic at Thompson Rivers University Williams Lake campus. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Additional COVID-19 vaccine clinics scheduled for Horsefly, Big Lake

Anyone 18 and over who has not received a vaccine yet is encouraged to register

The Cariboo Regional District. (Angie Mindus photo)
Industrial park slated for Watch Lake Road

Building company Omnitek to start building new plant on 32-acre site

An avalanche near Highway 1 in Glacier National Park. Avalanche Canada will benefit from a $10 million grant from the B.C. government. (Photo by Parks Canada)
Avalanche Canada receives $10-million grant from B.C. government

Long sought-after funds to bolster organization’s important work

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The top photo is of a real carbine rifle, while the bottom photo is the airsoft rifle seized from a Kelowna man on May 15. (Contributed)
RCMP issue warning: ‘Imitation firearms need to be dealt with responsibly’

A man brandishing his airsoft rifle in public had his weapon seized by Mounties on Saturday

Abbotsford Regional Hospital. (Black Press Media files)
Canada marks 25,000 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began

6 in every 10,000 Canadians died of COVID-19 since March 9, 2020

Relief is coming for B.C.’s struggling tourism sector. (NEWS file photo)
B.C. officials set to announce more support for tourism sector hit hard by pandemic

Non-essential travel is restricted between three regional zones in B.C. until at least May 24

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Nathalie Emmanuel, left, and Vin Diesel in a scene from “F9.” (Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures via AP)
The blockbuster movie is making a comeback this summer

Excitement in the industry is growing again for a return to a big-screen normal

Sicamous RCMP Sgt. Murray McNeil and Cpl. Wade Fisher present seven-year-old Cody Krabbendam of Ranchero with an award for bravery on July 22, 2020. (Contributed)
7-year old Shuswap boy receives medal of bravery for rescuing child at beach

Last summer Cody Krabbendam jumped into the lake to save another boy from drowning

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry update the province’s COVID-19 vaccine program, May 10, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate stays below 500 a day over weekend

14 more deaths, down to 350 in hospital as of Monday

Royal Bay Secondary School’s rainbow crosswalk was vandalized shortly after being painted but by Monday, coincidentally the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia, the crosswalk had been cleaned up and students had surrounded it with chalk messages of support and celebration. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
B.C. high’s school’s pride crosswalk restored following ‘hateful’ graffiti attack

Hate terms, racial slur, phallic images spray-painted at Greater Victoria high school

Most Read