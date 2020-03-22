Discussions on how to enforce non-essential travel into Bella Coola are now underway (file photo)

Nuxalk Nation, Central Coast Regional District declare local state of emergency in response to COVID-19

The aim is to restrict all non-essential travel into the community

A local state of emergency has been declared by the Nuxalk Nation requesting a shutdown of all non-essential travel in and out of the community for 14 days. The declaration, dated March 21, describes the COVID-19 virus as an “imminent threat” to the Nuxalk Nation and requests anyone who has traveled in from outside the community self-isolate for 14 days.

The declaration states that “the Nuxalk Nation’s employees, servants, and agents will pursue closure of all non-essential access to Nuxalk Nation traditional territory.”

The Central Coast Regional District has also followed suit and declared a local state of emergency, saying that the district “must take immediate action to prevent the imminent introduction and transmission of COVID-19 into the Regional District and throughout each of its Electoral Areas, while ensuring the continued operation of essential services and the delivery of goods and supplies.”

Read More: World COVID-19 afternoon update: Trump lashes out at critics, grim milestone for France

Many small and remote communities have already taken similar measures to prevent an influx of visitors into their territories. Haida Gwaii, Denman and Hornby Island, and even Squamish have issued pleas for people to stay out while they grapple with the situation. The Northwest Territories has closed its borders entirely to non-essential traffic after confirming its first case of the disease.

At present there are NO cases of COVID-19 in the Bella Coola Valley but officials are warning even one case could put immense strain on the local healthcare system.

People are being requested to take social distancing seriously across the country with federal Minister of Health Patty Hadju saying the people who don’t could ‘put our civil liberties in jeopardy.’ Hadju anticipates these measures will last months, stressing ‘now is not the time to take your foot off the social distancing measures.’

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. Ferries confirms worker has COVID-19

Just Posted

A letter from Williams Lake doctors on COVID-19: ‘Lives depend on your actions now’

This crisis is unlike anything we have experienced in our lifetime.

Nuxalk Nation, Central Coast Regional District declare local state of emergency in response to COVID-19

The aim is to restrict all non-essential travel into the community

Volunteers deliver food, but keep their distance from those in need in Boitanio Park Sunday

COVID-19 has outreach programs in Williams Lake modifying how they can still help the needy

No contact food drive sees 1,600 pounds of food plus cash donated to Williams Lake food bank

COVID-19 food hoarding has made it difficult for the Salvation Army to purchase what they need

More than 400 COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths in B.C.

27 people are currently in hospital with 12 people in intensive care

Not time for state of emergency, Trudeau says, but Parliament asked to pass COVID-19 aid

The $82-billion package would pause student loans, allow homeowners to defer mortgages

VIDEO: B.C. artist gets help from Canadians far and wide to make inspirational COVID-19 self-isolation video

Comox Valley resident reaches out to Canadian friends, gets epic response

B.C. Ferries confirms worker has COVID-19

Employee on Tsawwassen route didn’t work in vessel’s public areas

Victoria-area youth at house party tell police they are ‘immune’ to COVID-19

Victoria Police broke up a house party Saturday night

World COVID-19 afternoon update: Trump lashes out at critics, grim milestone for France

Black Press Media is updating this file throughout the day. Check back to see the latest news

American traveller confirms positive for COVID-19 after returning home from Terrace

The man was a guest at Northern Escape Heli Skiing; company urges public to take warning seriously

All B.C. distillers now authorized to make hand sanitizer as COVID-19 leads to shortages

Product must still meet federal regulations

Doctors of B.C. urged to stand behind official messaging, as some say response is lacking

Social distancing measures are key, CEO Dr. Kathleen Ross says

Nearly 1,000 B.C. tenants ‘personally at risk’ of eviction due to COVID-19: tenants union

Petition calls on province to ban evictions amid COVID-19 crisis

Most Read