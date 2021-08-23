A wildfire burns in the mountains above Lytton, B.C., on July 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A wildfire burns in the mountains above Lytton, B.C., on July 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Number of wildfires burning in B.C. down slightly from a week ago

More than 8,600 square kilometres of land has been scorched since April 1

The BC Wildfire Service says nearly 250 blazes are burning across the province, down from nearly 270 a week ago.

It says more than 8,600 square kilometres of land has been scorched this year from wildfires since the season began April 1.

More than 80 fires are burning in the Kamloops region, about 60 in the southeast and at least 50 in the Prince George fire centres.

More than 60 evacuation orders are in place across British Columbia, and there are nearly 120 evacuation alerts, which means people should be ready to leave within minutes.

The White Rock Lake wildfire, which caused significant damage to at least 70 properties in the Ewings Landing and Killiney areas along the northwest shore of Okanagan Lake, remains classified as “out-of-control” and is estimated at about 807 square kilometres.

Environment Canada has forecast cooler temperatures for much of the region, although there may be strong winds with gusts up to 40 km/h in some areas in Kamloops, where crews are fighting the White Rock Lake and Lytton Creek fires.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Interior B.C. fires show little activity as cooler temperatures, precipitation bring relief

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
Ancestral roots: Indigenous women, girls’ health report highlights hurdles, traditions
Next story
B.C. surpasses 160,000 COVID-19 infections since start of pandemic

Just Posted

100 Mile RCMP cruiser. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
ATV rider narrowly misses barbed wire strung on trail

The planned ignition that took place at the northeast corner of Dog Creek Road and 1100 Road. (BC Wildfire Service photo)
Evacuation alerts lifted for Flat Lake, Moose Valley North

A water fight between local youth and Williams Lake RCMP officers is always the highlight of the BGC Williams Lake Club’s annual Family Street Party and Open House, cancelled this year due to COVID-19 restrictions. (Photo submitted) A water fight between local youth and Williams Lake RCMP officers will be one of the featured free activities put on during the Boys and Girls Club of Williams Lake and District’s annual Family Street Party and Open House. (Photo submitted)
BGC Williams Lake street party cancelled due to renewed COVID-19 restrictions

The former C&C mill was purchased by Paul Kandola, complete with new branding. Aaron, Jas and Neal Kandola joined their father outside the mill to celebrate its opening in April of 2021 . (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
Quesnel’s Kandola Forest Products presents to CRD, looking for help finding stable fibre supply