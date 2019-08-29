NStQ chiefs ask minister to address challenges to treaty negotiations during Williams Lake visit

During the meeting, the chiefs voiced their concerns over issues facing the progress

T’exelc treaty manager (Williams Lake) Hank Adam Sr. (from left), Tsq’escen’ (Canim Lake) Chief Helen Henderson, Minister Carolyn Bennett, Xat’sull Chief Sherri Sellars and Stswecem’c/Xgat’tem (Dog Creek/Canoe Creek) treaty manager Hank Adams Jr. met Wednesday morning to discuss progress of current treaty negotiations. (Photo submitted)

Progress and issues facing treaty negotiations were the topics of discussions Wednesday morning as members from local Indigenous communities met with the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, Carolyn Bennett in Williams Lake.

Bennett met with Tsq’escen’ (Canim Lake) Chief Helen Henderson, Xat’sull (Soda Creek) Chief Sherri Sellars, as well as representatives from Stswecem’c-Xgat’tem (Dog Creek/Canoe Creek) and T’exelc (Williams Lake).

During the meeting, the chiefs voiced their concerns over issues facing the progress of the current treaty negotiations.

“The issues include: the federal government’s lack of understanding regarding boundaries issues, the Federal Transition Committee for Child and Family, Secwepemcstin language on road signs, support for the creation of federal conservation areas, funding to honour NStQ veterans and for the Guardian stewardship program and acknowledgment of the redress provisions set out in UNDRIP (United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples),” said Eric Sannes, NStQ communications manager in a release.

The NStQ leadership said they were pleased to hear Bennett reaffirm that the treaty process remains as the only comprehensive pathway to reconciliation.

The Northern Shuswap Tribal Council is a non-governing body which represents four Northern Shuswap communities.

The Northern Secwepemc te Qelmucw is comprised of the four Secwepemc communities Tsq’escen’ (Canim Lake); T’exelc (Williams Lake); Stswecem’c Xgat’tem (Dog Creek/Canoe Creek); and Xat’sull (Soda Creek).

