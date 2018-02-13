Alberta Premier Rachel Notley. (Black Press files)

Notley launches more ways to fight B.C.’s pipeline stance

A series of online tools includes a petition to ‘Keep Canada Working’

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley has launched a set of “online tools” to encourage Canadians to stand with Alberta in its fight with B.C. over the Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion.

The Tuesday announcement is Notley’s latest retort in a battle that started when B.C. proposed to increase restrictions on transporting diluted bitumen by pipeline or rail until the “behaviour” of spilled bitumen can be better understood and a response plan can be made.

The restrictions, which are part of B.C.’s oil spill response plan, could delay the Trans Mountain project, which transports oilsands crude from the Edmonton area to Burnaby.

That proposal lead Notley to ban B.C. wine and halt talks on buying this province’s electricity. Premier John Horgan has said B.C. would not retaliate because “duelling premiers” are not in anyone’s best interest.

Notley had first mentioned the tools on Monday, calling B.C.’s actions a “provocative” threat.

READ: B.C. has ‘days’ to figure out Kinder Morgan pipeline dispute, says Notley

“It’s unconstitutional and it is an attack on Alberta’s primary industry and the hundreds of thousands of jobs across the country that go with it,” she said.

They include a petition to “Keep Canada Working” that called on Horgan “to stop standing in the way of working Canadians.”

As of noon Tuesday, the petition – which launched earlier that day – had about 200 signatures.

The campaign also features a hashtag, #KeepCanadaWorking; a tool to contact your MLA or MP; and a message that encourages pipeline supporters to email the Albertan government with their stories and videos about the issue.

The B.C. government has not yet returned a request for comment.

