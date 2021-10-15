Northern Health declares COVID-19 outbreak at Quesnel hospital

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at GR Baker Memorial Hospital. (File Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared by Northern Health at the inpatient unit inside GR Baker Memorial Hospital in Quesnel.

Medical health officers made the decision after two patients and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19. Further testing is underway.

Enhanced outbreak controls are now in place at GR Baker. Those include increased cleaning, symptom monitoring among staff, limiting movement of staff and patients and restricting the movement of patients.

“Public health officials will be monitoring the situation carefully over coming weeks and will only declare the outbreak over when they are confident that chains of transmission have been stopped,” a notice from Northern Health reads.

READ MORE: Another 580 COVID-19 cases in B.C. Thursday, 9 deaths

GR Baker is one of four community outbreaks active in Northern Health. Two are in Prince George and the other is in Hazelton.

Enhanced public health measures were made active throughout Northern Health beginning on Oct. 14.

A full list of public exposures is available at www.northernhealth.ca/health-topics/public-exposures-and-outbreaks.

READ MORE: Northern B.C. COVID-19 restrictions don’t extend west of Kitwanga

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

@GimliJetsMan

cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusNorthern HealthQuesnel