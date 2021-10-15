A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at GR Baker Memorial Hospital. (File Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

Northern Health declares COVID-19 outbreak at Quesnel hospital

GR Baker Hospital could see additional pandemic control measures

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared by Northern Health at the inpatient unit inside GR Baker Memorial Hospital in Quesnel.

Medical health officers made the decision after two patients and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19. Further testing is underway.

Enhanced outbreak controls are now in place at GR Baker. Those include increased cleaning, symptom monitoring among staff, limiting movement of staff and patients and restricting the movement of patients.

“Public health officials will be monitoring the situation carefully over coming weeks and will only declare the outbreak over when they are confident that chains of transmission have been stopped,” a notice from Northern Health reads.

GR Baker is one of four community outbreaks active in Northern Health. Two are in Prince George and the other is in Hazelton.

Enhanced public health measures were made active throughout Northern Health beginning on Oct. 14.

A full list of public exposures is available at www.northernhealth.ca/health-topics/public-exposures-and-outbreaks.

