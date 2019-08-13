Northern Development offers rebates to businesses affected by forestry downturn

A rebate of up to 75 per cent, to a maximum of $15,000 can be recovered

Northern Development will now offer a consulting rebate to small- and medium-sized businesses in its service region that may be affected by permanent mill closures or curtailments.

The Forestry Affected Business (FAB) Consulting Rebate will reimburse small- and medium-sized businesses for contracted consulting services.

A rebate of up to 75 per cent, to a maximum of $15,000 can be recovered for the cost of hiring a consultant to assist with business efforts.

This newly-introduced program is an offshoot of the Competitiveness Consulting Rebate program, which offers rebates to businesses in the industrial supply and services sector.

FAB, however, targets industries outside of that sector such as retail, tourism operators, hospitality, accommodations and agriculture/ranching.

READ MORE: WLIB’s Elizabeth Grouse Gymnasium slated for renovations

This program is designed to help businesses recover the costs of third-party consulting projects.

These types of projects must focus on ways to sustain businesses during the economic downturn in the forestry industry.

Eligible projects can include: business planning and management, market development, quality and safety management, cash flow and financial management, and business coaching, to name a few.

In order to be eligible, potential businesses must be privately owned with less than 500 employees and annual revenues of less than $100 million. Start ups and publicly traded businesses are not eligible.

For more information on eligibility and how to apply visit northerndevelopment.bc.ca.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Watch for deer and stick to the speed limit on Highway 97: resident

Just Posted

Police release image of man missing after Rudy Johnson bridge incident and alleged attempted murder

Branton Regner has not been seen since August 9 after an incident on the Rudy Johnson bridge.

Watch for deer and stick to the speed limit on Highway 97: resident

There have been several deer killed so far in that area exiting Williams Lake south

Museum hoping to install wooden storage shed in parking lot of TDC

Presently the items are stored off-site at the public works yard and the airport

Jim Pattison takeover offer ‘non-binding,’ Canfor cautions investors

B.C. billionaire already big shareholder in forest industry

Archers continue busy week at Canadian 3D Archery Championships

Ty Waterhouse and Joelle Thurow added third medals to their successful week in Prince Albert

‘So tired of all this violence’: Dramatic brawl in Surrey caught on video

Head of Surrey Crime Prevention Society says her youth volunteers regularly witness similar incidents

Cut gondola cable and damaged cars to cost millions, Squamish company says

Police believe someone may have intentionally cut the cable

RCMP confirm bodies found in Manitoba were B.C. fugitives

The medical examiner says Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky had shot themselves

Canada’s military bans discriminatory and sexually explicit tattoos

Anyone with an existing tattoo that doesn’t meet the criteria must get it removed or altered

Cat shot five times with BB gun needs help with recovery on Vancouver Island

Nanaimo and District SPCA says animal cruelty investigation ongoing

VIDEO: B.C. man ‘so grateful’ to be back after eight-month detention in Syria

Kristian Baxter was detained while visiting the war-ravaged country in December

Northern B.C. homicide victim’s sister accuses fugitive’s dad of failing to take responsibility

Chynna Deese’s sister says Bryer Schmegelsky’s dad is ‘playing the victim’

B.C. VIEWS: Sawmill struggles as NDP boosts northwest log exports

Skeena Sawmills comeback threatened by B.C. government

Sea to Sky Gondola cable may have been cut deliberately: Squamish RCMP

Operators of the Squamish, B.C. gondola said it will be inoperable until further notice

Most Read