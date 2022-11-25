The federal government will open a passport office in Prince George in the spring of 2023. (Black press photo)

The federal government will open a passport office in Prince George in the spring of 2023. (Black press photo)

Northern B.C. getting a passport office spring 2023

The office will be in Prince George

Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Taylor Bachrach said he is celebrating news the federal government will open a passport office in Prince George this spring to serve northern B.C. residents.

Bachrach has been pushing for a new office in the region for months.

“The lack of passport services in our region has forced residents to travel long distances at significant personal cost just to access a basic government service,” said Bachrach. “I’m glad the minister has heard our voices and agreed to remedy the situation.”

After helping dozens of constituents affected by the lack of passport services, Bachrach wrote to Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Karina Gould on August 18 and urged her to open a northern B.C. passport office.

On November 3, he pressed the minister on the issue during Parliament’s Question Period and met with her afterward by telephone.

“This is a win for the 300,000 or so folks who live in northern B.C.,” said Bachrach. “It shows that when we work together and make our voices heard, we can make a difference.”

Bachrach said his constituency staff will continue to assist constituents with passport issues. People seeking help with passport applications and renewals can reach out to his team by phone, email or in person.

Currently, B.C.’s only passport offices are located in Vancouver, Surrey, Victoria and Kelowna.

