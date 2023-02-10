Firefighters and RCMP officers are seen outside a house where two people died in an early morning fire, in North Vancouver, B.C., on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Flags in the City of North Vancouver are at half-mast to mark a former councillor’s death in the house fire. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Firefighters and RCMP officers are seen outside a house where two people died in an early morning fire, in North Vancouver, B.C., on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Flags in the City of North Vancouver are at half-mast to mark a former councillor’s death in the house fire. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

North Vancouver mayor says former councillor and his daughter killed in house fire

Several other family members were able to escape fatal early-morning blaze

Flags in the City of North Vancouver are at half-mast to mark a former councillor’s death in a house fire.

North Vancouver Mayor Linda Buchanan says in a statement that former councillor Bob Fearnley and his daughter both died in an early morning blaze Thursday in the city’s Delbrook neighbourhood.

Buchanan says Fearnley dedicated many years to public service and was a councillor from 1996 to 2011.

Although Fearnley and his adult daughter were trapped by the flames, fire officials said several other family members were able to escape.

The blaze severely damaged half the house and caused smoke or water damage to the rest.

The cause remains under investigation.

House fireMetro Vancouver

Previous story
‘It’s not fair’: Long road ahead for B.C. transit improvements
Next story
Watchdog called in after fatal police shooting on Vancouver’s Granville Street Bridge

Just Posted

Williams Lake U13 Female Timberwolves went undefeated to win gold at Wickfest. The team also recently won gold at Kamloops. (Photo submitted)
Williams Lake U13 Female Timberwolves on winning streak

Matt Watts participated in an indoor 3-D archery shoot in Prince George. (Photo submitted)
PHOTOS: Williams Lake archers let loose on 3-D targets at Prince George event

The Indoor Spring Classic Rodeo will replace the Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo. (Williams Lake Tribune file photo)
Hold onto your cowboy hat; Indoor Spring Classic Rodeo set for Williams Lake

The semi-truck involved in a fatal accident on Highway 5. (Skilled Truckers Canada photo)
One dead, another in hospital following Highway 5 collision

Pop-up banner image