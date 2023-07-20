Day two on the Bald Range Creek wildfire off Westside Road. (Central Okanagan Emergency Response)

North Okanagan fires under control, road reopens

Lightning suspected cause of Enderby and Sicamous fires

Two new fires spotted in the region yesterday have been brought under control.

A .3 hectare fire near Larch Hills in Sicamous, located at Annis Forest Service Road, was discovered Wednesday around 11:20 a.m.

North east of Enderby, a .009 hectare fire was detected near Cook Creek Forest Service Road around 9:45 a.m. July 19.

Both fires are suspected to be caused by lightning.

The Bald Range Creek fire off Westside Road south of Vernon is also under control.

The 4.08-hectare blaze was sparked Monday and the cause remains under investigation.

Westside Road remains limited to single-lane, alternating traffic between Main St and Shelter Cove.

DriveBC anticipates the road will fully re-open by 6 p.m. today, July 20.

READ MORE: Small fire sparked behind formerly-burned Vernon gymnastics gym

READ MORE: Lightning suspected cause of new fire in south Shuswap

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023North Okanagan Regional DistrictSalmon Arm

Previous story
Highway 20 Bella Coola Hill closed again Thursday, July 20, no detour
Next story
BC Wildfire responding with air support to out-of-control fire in Chilliwack

Just Posted

Will Roberts throws his loop during Tie-Down Roping at the Esk’et Rodeo on July 23, 2022. The Esk’et Rodeo takes place this weekend July 22 and 23. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Esk’et Rodeo ready to welcome competitors, spectators July 22, 23

The BC Wildfire Service wildfire map for July 21, 2023 showing the Bella Coola West Chilcotin areas. (BC Wildfire Service image)
Young Creek fire increases on northern flank Thursday, Bella Coola Hill remains closed

Chelsea Lewis stands next to her beloved Jimmy “Cricket” which she worked on herself, along with her dad Mike Lewis. (Photo submitted)
Family of Chelsea Lewis start TRU bursary for Williams Lake women in her honour

Williams Lake Golf and Tennis Club members Grant Martin, left, and Rob Yaworski or organizing the BC Provincial Senior Men’s Golf Championship taking place in Williams Lake July 25 to 27. (Photo submitted)
Williams Lake hosts Provincial Seniors Men’s Golf Championship July 25-27