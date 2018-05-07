A staff sergeant from the Williams Lake area will be among RCMP employees being recognized with long service awards during a ceremony in Prince George Tuesday, May 8. RCMP image file

North District RCMP to present long service awards Tuesday in Prince George

Staff Sgt. Troy Durand to receive 25-year-service award

North District RCMP employees will be presented long service awards at a special ceremony Tuesday, May 8, in Prince George.

Regular members, civilian members and public service employees who have completed 20, 25, 30 and 35 years of service will be recognized with a District Officer’s Certificates of Appreciation.

Within the North District there are more than 35 detachments reaching from Alexis Creek and 100 Mile House in the south up to the B.C. and Yukon and N.W.T border in the north.

Staff Sgt. Troy Durand, Advisory NCO Cariboo-Chilcotin stationed out of the Williams Lake detachment, will be receiving a 25-year-service award, which is a silver clasp.

In his role as NCO he oversees the detachments at Bella Coola, Anahim Lake, 100 Mile House, Quesnel, Wells, Alexis Creek and Williams Lake.

On Feb. 18, 1945, an order-in-council was passed authorizing the awarding of bronze, silver and gold clasps to RCMP employees for long service.

Tuesday’s ceremony will take place at the Prince George Playhouse beginning at 10 a.m.

