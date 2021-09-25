North District RCMP extend apology for role in residential schools era

Esk’etemc Chief Fred Robbins, centre, is presented a plaque containing an apology from North District RCMP Supt. Warren Brown for the RCMP’s role in the residential school era. Presenting the plaque are Williams Lake RCMP Insp. Myron Friesen, second from right) with members of the detachment’s First Nations constables Adam Hildebrandt, left, James Bos and Kevin Neufeld, right, on Tuesday, Sept. 21. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Esk’etemc Kukpi7 (Chief) Fred Robbins received a formal apology from North District RCMP for its significant role on behalf of Canada in the residential school era in Williams Lake on Tuesday, Sept. 21.

Williams Lake RCMP Insp. Myron Friesen presented Robbins with a framed letter written by North District Commander Chief Supt. Warren Brown.

“I want to acknowledge and convey my heartfelt sorrow and condolences for your community and Indigenous peoples across Canada who suffered through and continue to realize the horrors from residential schools,” Brown stated.

Brown noted in 2013, he was fortunate to be part of and witness the efforts Robbins led on behalf of his community, past and present survivors, and those who never returned home from St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School.

Robbins told Friesen he appreciated the apology and recognition. Robbins further noted he was happy to see that schools are educating students about the history of residential schools, but that he would like to see the RCMP also incorporate that education into their basic training.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

First NationsRCMPresidential schools