Normal, but not excessive, water use now permitted in Williams Lake

The temporary pump installed Wednesday has stopped untreated sewage from being discharged

With the new pump installed in the river valley residents are permitted to return to normal water use as of Thursday. (Wayne Peterson photo)

Residents of Williams Lake can go back to normal use of municipal water, but not be excessive, said the City’s director of municipal services Gary Muraca Thursday.

Water use has been restricted after flooding in the river valley compromised the City’s sewer system two weeks ago rupturing a sewer line.

“It is less imperative that people conserve water but the new pump we installed has a restriction to the volume it can pump,” Muraca noted referring to the temporary pump installed Wednesday.

The temporary pump has stopped the discharge of untreated sewage.

Crews are continuing with pipe repairs and armouring slopes.

Read more: River valley: Temporary pump installed, only treated sewage being discharged into Fraser River

Earlier Thursday, the City announced that water service upgrades will be taking place on Moon Avenue and residents can expect possible service interruption.

Read more: Williams Lake crews slated to do Moon Avenue water service upgrade



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Williams Lake