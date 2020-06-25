Norine Durban has been appointed as School District 27’s secretary-treasurer, after serving the position interim since December 2018. (Photo submitted)

Norine Durban appointed SD27 secretary treasurer

Durban replaces Kevin Futcher who went on leave in 2018

After serving the position in the interim, Norine Durban is School District 27’s new secretary-treasurer.

Durban has been serving the district in a temporary capacity since the departure of her predecessor, Kevin Futcher, in December 2018.

She joined School District No. 27 in August 1998 as an IUOE member in the payroll department where she worked as payroll clerk, the district noted in a news release, adding in August 2005 Durban moved into the assistant accountant position until November 2007 when she was appointed SD27’s business manager.

Read more: SD27 hires new finance manager

In February 2017, she was appointed interim secretary-treasurer until she was offered the position permanently at a recent board of education meeting.

“The board recognized Norine’s commitment and work ethic as well as her dedication to ensuring that business and financial operations in the district continued to function efficiently,” stated the board news release.

Most recently Durban was able to deliver a balanced budget to the board.

She will continue to serve the district as a member of the senior leadership team under the direction of the Superintendent of Schools/Chief Executive Officer Chris van der Mark.

Read more: Having students back in school best thing: Supt. Chris van der Mark


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

School District No 27 (Cariboo-Chilcotin)

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
School teacher tests positive for COVID-19 as B.C. sees two new deaths, 20 cases
Next story
B.C. reopening travel not sitting well with several First Nations

Just Posted

Carey Price named 2019/20 Molson Cup player of the year by Canadiens

Price finished the regular season ahead of teammates Brendan Gallagher and Nick Suzuki

Norine Durban appointed SD27 secretary treasurer

Durban replaces Kevin Futcher who went on leave in 2018

B.C. reopening travel not sitting well with several First Nations

A number of safety conditions have yet to be met Indigenous leaders maintain

Williams Lake students hosting climate march this Friday, June 26

The march is being organized by two Lake City Secondary School Columneetza Campus students

Editorial: Quiet weekend ahead

Normally we’d be gearing up for several events in Williams Lake

School teacher tests positive for COVID-19 as B.C. sees two new deaths, 20 cases

First public school teacher to test positive with COVID-19

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Williams Lake Tribune continue its mission to provide trusted local news

NHL no longer considering Vancouver as hub city

Contigency plan for if player caught COVID-19 hit snag between league, health officials

VIDEO: Driver enters oncoming traffic, recklessly speeds through B.C. school zone

Dashcam footage was shared on Reddit Tuesday

NDP changing B.C. Hydro rules to import clean electricity

‘Lots of interest’ in developing Burrard Thermal site

B.C. extends temporary layoff period to 24 weeks due to COVID-19 pandemic

New limit will closely match CERB timeline

Safe, clean campsites to be made available for seasonal fruit pickers in B.C.

One campsite is planned for the Oliver area in the southern Okanagan and two more are slated for Creston

First Nations call for end to B.C. open-net salmon farms

Leadership council cites high rates of sea lice exceeding provincial limits

LifeLabs ‘failed to protect’ personal information of millions of Canadians: investigation

The Canadian laboratory testing company was found to have violated its patients’ privacy

Most Read