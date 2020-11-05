Norbord has announced it plans to permanently close the 100 Mile oriented strand board plant.

Norbord has announced it plans to permanently close the 100 Mile oriented strand board plant.

Norbord to permanently close 100 Mile Plant

Union told of the decision following company board meeting Wednesday night

Norbord Inc. has announced Thursday it will permanently close its oriented strand board plant in 100 Mile House, saying reopening the mill was uneconomic and it was “unlikely to have a role to play in the future.”

The move comes just two weeks after the company offered a tentative settlement agreement to those who had lost their jobs in August 2019 when Norbord curtailed operations at the plant on a temporary/indefinite basis. Only five workers remained at the plant as the care and maintenance group.

“The Cariboo region in which the mill is located has been under wood supply pressure for the past decade as a result of the mountain pine beetle epidemic and more recently significant wildfires, leading to a 50 percent reduction in the region’s annual allowable harvest,” Peter Wijnbergen, Norbord’s President states in a media release on the company’s website. “Taken together, the current and expected ongoing wood supply shortage makes operation of the mill uneconomic and Norbord has decided to permanently close 100 Mile House.”

Chuck LeBlanc, president of Public And Private Workers of Canada Local 9, said he was notified Thursday of the company decision, which was reached at a company board meeting. The company has said it wants to focus on its operations in the U.S.

“We’re disappointed they’re closing the plant but at the same time it’s not a great shock to us,” LeBlanc said. “At the beginning, we thought it was just a ploy for them not to pay severance. Wood prices are higher than they’ve ever been and there is available fibre but they made it a business decision.”

Norbord Inc. has posted its strongest quarter ever, reporting adjusted EBITDA of $322 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared to $84 million in the second quarter of 2020 and $33 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Saying the 100 Mile plant was its highest cost operation, Norbord indefinitely curtailed the mill’s production since August 2019 in response to a wood supply shortage and rising fibre costs. The union filed a grievance on Aug. 27 that the plant had been permanently closed and employees were entitled to severance pay under Article 14, section 5 of the Collective Agreement. A further grievance was filed on March 7 and was slated to be heard Dec. 2-4.

However, the company reached out two weeks ago with a tentative settlement agreement. Workers had to make a decision by Friday last week.

LeBlanc said many of the former workers have moved on to other jobs, but there are still more who remain in the community. The settlement, he said, will “help the make decisions for the rest of their lives and live them a sense of closure.

“A lot of these guys have worked there since 1994 when it opened,” he said. “You pour your heart and soul into a place and it’s tough to move on.”

The union is continuing to negotiate a settlement for the five workers who remain.

More to come.

forestry

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Infectious disease expert says human case of rare swine flu in Alberta likely a one-off
Next story
Ottawa finalizes methane reduction deals with Alberta, Saskatchewan and B.C.

Just Posted

Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce executive assistant Jaylyn Byer sports a new jacket she received Thursday, Nov. 5 acknowledging her 15 years of service at the chamber. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake chamber executive assistant acknowledged for 15 years of service

“You’ve gone above the call of duty in your time,” president told Jaylyn Byer

To date, through their annual raffle, Woodland Jewellers has raised $115,000 for equipment purchases for Cariboo Memorial Hospital. Geoff Bourdon of Woodland Jewellers has designed and created each piece since the annual raffle was started. This year the winning ticket will be drawn at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 during the Cariboo Memorial Hospital Foundation Virtual Gala. (Geoff Bourdon photo)
One-of-a-kind ruby ring up for grabs in Woodland Jewellers hospital fundraiser

The ring was designed and created by Geoff Bourdon

A climate strike is being planned in Williams Lake for Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo)
Teens plan climate strike in Williams Lake for Friday, Nov. 6

Face masks and social distancing encouraged

Longtime Cariboo politician Donna Barnett, 78, served the region as a volunteer for the Socred Cariboo Association, 100 Mile House mayor and Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA through her 48-year career. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
This is our Hometown: Politics for the people, Donna Barnett

Former Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Donna Barnett has devoted decades to politics locally, provincially

Norbord has announced it plans to permanently close the 100 Mile oriented strand board plant.
Norbord to permanently close 100 Mile Plant

Union told of the decision following company board meeting Wednesday night

A woman wears a mask to protect herself against COVID-19 as he walks past trees turning colour in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. breaks records with 425 new COVID-19 cases; test positivity rate of 3.8%

Nearly 3,400 active cases in B.C. currently

Commissioner Austin Cullen, back centre, listens to introductions before opening statements at the Cullen Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering in British Columbia, in Vancouver, on Monday, February 24, 2020. A former RCMP officer described by his lawyer as a whistleblower for investigating organized crime in casinos is scheduled to testify today at an inquiry into money laundering in British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Inquiry hears players stayed away from B.C. casinos after organized-crime arrests

B.C. launched inquiry after reports illegal cash was helping fuel real estate, luxury car and gambling

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

People line up to get an annual flu shot at a pharmacy in Ottawa on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Flu shot demand up and getting more supply won’t be easy, feds say

Federal public health agency increased its order by almost 25 per cent this year to 13.9 million doses

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, B.C. NDP leader John Horgan and B.C. Greens leader Sonia Furstenau. (Black Press Media)
Mail-in ballots could shift outcomes in tight B.C. election contests

Final count begins Friday for 662,000 votes province-wide

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

People wear face masks as they walk along a street in Montreal, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Canada updates COVID-19 guidelines to include airborne transmission, following U.S., WHO

New information was updated after top doctor recommended triple-layer masks

Regulatory agencies overseeing real estate professionals in B.C. have called for a halt to all open houses, across the province. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)
B.C. realtors asked to halt open houses due to spike in COVID cases

The Real Estate Council of BC says as COVID-19 cases surge, open houses should stop

B.C. Ferries is offering free fares to active, reserve and retired military personnel, and cadets on Remembrance Day. (Black Press Media File)
BC Ferries offers free rides for military personnel and cadets on Remembrance Day

Seniors can also sail for free on Remembrance Day with vessels flying Canadian flag at half-mast

Most Read